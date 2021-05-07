Dolphins Notebook: McCain's Next Move, Roster Update, Rookie Odds, and More

Miami Dolphins draft picks Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland and Jaylen Waddle all have been given odds to win Rookie of the Year honors

It didn't take very long for Bobby McCain to line up a potential new employer after being released by the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran defensive back is scheduled to visit the Washington Football Team on Monday.

McCain was released Thursday after spending the past six seasons with the Dolphins, who made him one of their four fifth-round picks in the 2015 NFL draft. The other three, for the record, were RB Jay Ajayi, S Cedric Thompson and CB Tony Lippett.

McCain had been tied with 2015 first-round pick DeVante Parker as the longest-tenured member of the roster.

If he ends up signing with Washington, McCain would rejoin former Dolphins teammates Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ereck Flowers, Lamar Miller and Torry McTyer.

ROOKIE ODDS

The Dolphins have not one but two draft picks given odds by Fan Duel to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

First-round pick Jaelan Phillips, the edge defender from the University of Miami was given odds of +900 (betting $100 to win $900) by Fan Duel, while second-round pick Jevon Holland is at +6000.

Phillips has the fourth-best odds, behind only Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons (+550), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (+750) and Colts edge defender Kwity Paye (+850). Holland's odds are tied for 22nd-best.

On offense, first-round pick Jaylen Waddle was given odds of +1700 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, which is tied for 10th. It's interesting to note the rookie with whom he's tied for 10th-best odds was his former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith, who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10 overall, four spots after the Dolphins took Waddle.

DRAFT WINDS

Three days after the end of the 2021 NFL draft, it was time for the Canadian Football League to hold its own draft as that league looks to return after canceling last year because of COVID-19.

We mention this because Holland is Canadian and the Dolphins gave him the distinction of being the earliest NFL draft pick for somebody born in Canada. So it was interesting that Holland was not selected in the CFL draft, though fellow NFL draft picks Benjamin St.-Juste (Round 3, Washington) and Chuba Hubbard (Round 4, Carolina) both were.

One more note on the CFL draft, the first overall pick was former Boston College tight end Jake Burt, which is interesting because the Dolphins' third-round pick was another B.C. tight end, Hunter Long. Burt and Long were teammates at B.C. in 2019, and Long finished that season as the team's second-leading receiver with 28 receptions, while Burt had 15.

BRAZILIAN PROSPECT UPDATE

Remember Durval Queiroz Neto, who joined the Dolphins via the NFL's International Pathway Player Program two years ago?

Well, Neto is still around, getting ready for his third season with the Dolphins, who this week were granted a roster exemption for him.

That means the team will be allowed to carry 91 players with Neto.

While he has yet to spend a day on the active roster, the Dolphins obviously see enough in the Brazilian import to keep him around and keep trying to develop him as an offensive lineman after first giving him a look at guard.

Neto may not be somebody we should count on figuring into the picture anytime soon, but he's still someone worth keeping an eye on just in case.

ROOKIE FREE AGENT ROUNDUP

Based on their usual practice, we can expect to get an official list of rookie free agent signings from the Dolphins when they get ready for their rookie minicamp next weekend.

Based on reports through various sources, we already know the list will include Middle Tennessee offensive lineman Robert Jones, Indiana defensive tackle Jeremy Johnson, Alabama tight end Carl Tucker and Georgia Tech cornerback Jaytlin Askew,

After the signing of Jason McCourty becomes official, the Dolphins will have 84 players officially on the roster, leaving room for seven UDFAs (remember the Neto roster exemption). With those, that means the Dolphins could have three more rookie free agents.