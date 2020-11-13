Dolphins Notebook: COVID Players, the Davis Dilemma, and More

The status of Miami Dolphins defensive starters Christian Wilkins and Kyle Van Noy for the team's game agains the Los Angeles Chargers remained in doubt Friday.

Head coach Brian Flores said both players are unavailable for the game, but his answer left wiggle room for the possibility that either or both could be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

"Christian and Kyle Van Noy are on COVID IR ... anyone who's on IR is unavailable," Flores said. "I'm not going into anybody's medical situation. They're on COVID IR and they're unavailable."

Per the protocols put in place this season, Wilkins and/or Van Noy could play against the Chargers if they were put on the COVID-19 list because they were in close contact with someone who tested positive but no later than Monday and if they test negative Saturday.

Under a memo sent to teams in late October, "If a player's last contact with a COVID-19 positive individual occurs on Monday, he may not enter the club facility and must return consecutive negative PCR test results from all specimens collected through Saturday morning. If that occurs, the player may be activated on Saturday prior to the 4:00 p.m. New York time transaction deadline and will be eligible to full participate in all activities on Sunday, including playing in a game."

The bottom line when it comes to Van Noy and Wilkins is their status for the Chargers game won't become official until Saturday at 4 p.m.

If Wilkins is out, that would mean more playing time for someone like Zach Sieler or Raekwon Davis and a potential practice squad elevation for rookie Nick Coe. Defensive tackle Benito Jones already has been elevated twice, therefore he can't play in another game for the Dolphins this season unless he's signed to the 53-man roster.

At linebacker, Van Noy's absence likely would create more playing time for Andrew Van Ginkel, who played a modest 24 defensive snaps against Arizona.

THE DAVIS DILEMMA

Veteran Jesse Davis has found himself moving around the offensive line again, but he's now left wondering what his role will be in the near future.

The Dolphins obviously like the three offensive linemen they selected in the 2020 NFL draft — Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley — and they play the three spots where Davis has lined up this season.

The Dolphins ended the game at Arizona on Sunday with Davis at right guard, Jackson at left tackle and Hunt at right tackle after Davis started at left tackle and Kindley at right guard.

There's been no indication what the starting offensive line will look like against the Chargers on Sunday.

"Obviously I want to be here, I want to be starting, but that’s a question to ask the head coach because right now I’m trying to figure out my role as well," Davis said. "Hopefully it’s somewhere on the starting offensive line.”

SALVON'S STRONG START

Don't be surprised if Salvon Ahmed gets the bulk of the carries against the Chargers after his impressive performance in his NFL debut last week.

Ahmed led the Dolphins in rushing with 38 yards on seven carries.

Jordan Howard got the start against Arizona, but had another bad game from a statistical perspective with 18 yards on 10 carries. That gave him 33 yards on 28 attempts, which at the very least will put his rushing average over 1 yard.

Ahmed ended up playing more offensive snaps (28) than Howard (21) against the Cardinals.

“It was so cool to be a part of," Ahmed said. "I just wanted to go out there and win. I wanted to do whatever I could in my power to go out there and win. It’s definitely a childhood dream to be a part of that. It was a big-time game and a big win for our organization. For me, I was happy to be a part of that. Obviously the first game, you just kind of go into it excited, and I was happy and I’m blessed I got the opportunity. ‘Coach Flo’ (Head Coach Brian Flores) and those guys gave me the opportunity to go do that. I was happy to be a part of that and get out of there with a win against a really good team.”

FAMILIAR FACE

If anybody can sympathize with the frustrating that Howard must be feeling, it's Kalen Ballage, who averaged a paltry 1.8 yards per rushing attempt for the Dolphins last year.

The Dolphins released Ballage in September after a trade with the New York Jets was rescined because he failed a physical, and now it appears he'll get the chance to face his former team Sunday.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday the team would be elevating Ballage from the practice squad for a second consecutive week. Starting running back Austin Ekeler has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury and Justin Jackson was ruled out Friday with a knee injury.

Ballage was elevated from the practice squad last week and his second-highest rushing attempts (15) and rushing yards (69) in a 31-26 loss against the Las Vegas. His previous high for carries was 20 against Washington last year and for yards was 123 against Minnesota during his rookie year in 2018.