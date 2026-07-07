Breaking Down the Key 2026-27 Miami Dolphins Dates

The NFL announced its 2026-27 calendar Tuesday, and it includes a couple of very interesting changes from years past.

The first, which already had been reported, involves the roster cuts to the 53-player limit now being on the Sunday after the final preseason game instead of the following Tuesday. The other is the new small gap between the end of the scouting combine and the start of the free agency negotiating period.

With that in mind, here's the rundown of the official 2026-27 NFL offseason calendar. Miami Dolphins items of notes indicated.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE IMPORTANT 2026-27 DATES

Dates Subject to change

JULY 2026

July 15 — At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multi-year contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2026 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game. The Dolphins didn't have a franchise player in 2026, so this doesn't apply to them.

July 21 — Dolphins rookie report for training camp.

July 28 — Dolphins veterans report for training camp.

AUGUST 2026

August 6 — 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game presented by Novartis, Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Canton, Ohio.

August 10 — If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2026 and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in the 2027 League Year. The Dolphins have signed all 13 of their 2026 draft picks.

August 12 — Dolphins joint practice with Washington Commanders, Ashburn, Virginia.

August 13-15 — First Preseason Weekend. Dolphins at Washington, Friday, August 14, 7 p.m.

August 20 — Dolphins joint practice with New York Giants, Baptist Health Training Complex.

August 20-23 — Second Preseason Weekend. N.Y. Giants at Dolphins, Saturday, August 22, 4 p.m.

August 27-29 — Third Preseason Weekend. Atlanta at Dolphins, Friday, August 28, 7 p.m.

August 30 — Prior to 6:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.

Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.

Clubs are permitted to designate for return a maximum of two players who are placed on an

applicable Reserve List during the business day of the final roster reduction. Any such player

will immediately count against the club’s number of designations, even if the player does not

subsequently return to practice.



Players who are on the Reserve List or Exempt List and are not counting against the 90-player

limit will begin to count against the 90-player limit.

August 31 — Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 1:00 p.m., New York time.

Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17

players, as long as one player qualifies and is designated as an International Player. No club,

including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract

until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such

player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m., New York time, any player placed on Reserve/Injured, Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, or Practice Squad; Injured during the regular season or postseason,

may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures.

SEPTEMBER 2026

September 9-10, 13-14 — Kickoff Weekend

September 13 — Dolphins at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

September 20 — Dolphins at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

September 27 — Kansas City at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

September 29 — Beginning on the day after the completion of the third regular season weekend, the claiming priority will be based on current standings, and ties will be broken based on current strength-ofschedule of the involved clubs. If ties still exist, they will be broken by strength-of-victory, point differential, and then by lot. Before this date, the Dolphins are 11th in the waiver priority order based on their 2025 finish.

OCTOBER 2026

October 2, 5-6 — Beginning on the day after a club’s fourth regular season game (including any bye week), it is permitted to activate players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness (if the player failed his preseason physical due to a non-football injury or illness) prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time.

October 4 — Dolphins at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

October 11 — Cincinnati at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

October 18 — Dolphins bye

October 20-21 — Fall League Meeting (New York, New York).

October 25 — Dolphins at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

NOVEMBER 2026

November 1 — New England at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

November 8 — Detroit at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

November 10 — All trading ends for 2026 at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

November 11 — Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons are subject to the waiver system for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.

November 15 — Dophins at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

November 22 — Dolphins at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

November 29 — N.Y. Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

DECEMBER 2026

December 6 — Dolphins at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

December 9 — Special League Meeting (Virtual).

December 13 — Chicago at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

December 20 — Dolphins at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

December 27 — L.A. Chargers at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

JANUARY 2027

January 3 — Buffalo at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

January 9-10 — Regular season finale, Dolphins at New England, TBA

January 11 — During the period beginning the Monday following the final regular season weekend through the conclusion of the final postseason game, assignments of player contracts will be deferred until the first business day after the Super Bowl. Terminations of player contracts will occur at the expiration of the claiming period.

A club that is participating in the playoffs may sign players whose contracts have been

terminated to its Active/Inactive List, Practice Squad (if applicable), or Reserve/Future List. A

club whose playing season has concluded may sign such players to its Reserve/Future List

only.

Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2027 season, including players from the

CFL.

Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted

rookie who was selected in any round of the 2024 NFL Draft or any undrafted rookie who signed

in 2025. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a

rookie contract and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.

Clubs may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL

Draft. For the Dolphins, that would apply to edge defender Chop Robinson.

FEBRUARY 2027

February 14 — Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California).

February 17 — Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 3, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

MARCH 2027

March 1-8 — NFL Scouting Combine presented by Microsoft Copilot at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

March 3 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition

Players.

March 9-11 — During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 9 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 11, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract

negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon

the expiration of their 2026 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 11.

During the two-day negotiation period prior to the start of the 2027 League Year, each club may

conduct one video or phone call for no longer than one hour with no more than five (5)

prospective unrestricted free agents. The player’s agent must be a participant of the call.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until

4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 11.

March 11 — The 2027 League Year and free agency signing period begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

Trading period for 2027 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2026

contracts.

The first day of the 2027 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 11.

Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league

office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time,

on March 11.

March 21-24 — Annual League Meeting (Phoenix, Arizona).

APRIL 2027

April 5 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2026 regular season may begin

offseason workout programs.

April 19 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs. With Jeff Hafley heading into his first season as Dolphins head coach in 2026, it would be a major surprise if that didn't end up being the date for Miami.

April 21 — Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a drafteligible player at its club facility.

April 23 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28 — Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets.

Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a

physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location

April 29-May 1 — NFL Draft, Washington, D.C.