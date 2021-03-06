Dolphins Notebook: New Coach, Rowe Externs, Latest on KVN, Tank Update and More

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have made another addition to their coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins still haven't made official some of their latest coaching moves, but they apparently have made another addition.

Former NFL safety Steve Gregory will be joining the staff as a coaching assistant, according to NFL reporter Field Yates.

Gregory played eight seasons in the NFL and appeared in 111 games with 54 starts. His last two seasons were spent with the New England Patriots in 2012 and 2013 when the safeties coach was none other than Brian Flores.

The Dolphins reportedly promoted George Godsey and Eric Studesville to serve as co-offensive coordinator, but still haven't made the made official more than a month later. The Dolphins also reportedly decided to promote either Austin Clark or Rob Leonard to take over as defensive line coach, but that move also remains unofficial.

LATEST ON VAN NOY

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy remains property of the Miami Dolphins, even though they already have made him aware he will not return for a second season with the team.

The holdup is the Dolphins still looking to try to work out a trade and get something in return for Van Noy, a proposition made difficult by the three years remaining on the four-year, $51 million contract he signed last offseason.

While there should be plenty of suitors for Van Noy's services, the feeling remains that it's a matter of time before the Dolphins simply release him.

ROWE KEEPING BUSY

The NFLPA's annual externship program went virtual this offseason, but that didn't stop 52 NFL players from taking on roles with 24 different organizations.

One of those players is Dolphins safety Eric Rowe, who will be working with International Justice Mission.

IJM is a nonprofit international organization partnering with local justice systems to end violence against people living in poverty, according to its website.

Rowe showed his support for International Justice Mission during the My Cause My Cleats initiative this season.

THE TUA TOUR

Tua Tagovailoa continued his tour of national outlets to promote "Tua Days" for Muscle Milk, and this time he talked with The Sporting News.

In this particular interview, he talked about his relationship with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who likely will be leaving as a free agent this offseason.

"I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason," Tagovailoa told The Sporting News. "Everything played out the way it's supposed to play out. I got to learn a lot from Fitzpatrick — he's a great guy. At the same time, I also got the opportunity to get in the game, get some playing time.

"It was big — very big — to have Ryan. A lot of the guys who have been very successful in the NFL, they've been mentored by guys before them. Ryan's been in the league for 16 years. He knows the ins, the outs, the personnel, in terms of guys we're playing against. He helped out in trying to simplify things. He was a great asset in helping me become a better football player."

TANKERSLEY UPDATE

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley's NFL career has been going south ever since he started 11 games as a rookie third-round pick for the Dolphins in 2017 and there was another setback Friday.

Tankersley was waived by the Minnesota Vikings, for whom he played two games with one start in 2020. Tankersley ended the season on the team's practice squad and was re-signed to a futures contract in January.

Tankersley was part of the Dolphins' forgettable 2017 draft class, which is down to two members on the roster — Davon Godchaux and Isaiah Ford. And Godchaux and Ford both are unrestricted free agents.