Dolphins Notebook: New (Old) Tackle, Missing Out on Melvin, Work Left With Rookies

The Miami Dolphins re-signed offensive tackle Timon Parris a little more than one month after letting him go

The roster move the Miami Dolphins made Monday wasn't particularly earth-shattering, though it did contain an interesting element.

Offensive tackle Timon Parris was signed as a free agent — actually he was re-signed. Parris spent almost a month with the Dolphins during the offseason before he was released June 14 to make room for veteran acquisition Jermaine Eluemunor.

With the Dolphins having a roster spot open following their three moves late last week, they decided to bring back Parris, who appeared in four games for Washington in 2018-19.

The Dolphins are now back to 91 players on their roster, including Brazilian guard Durval Queiroz Neto who still carries a roster exemption.

FORD BACK IN MIAMI

The aforementioned three moves from last week included the signing of wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who has to be on his way to some kind of record for number of times signed by the Dolphins.

Not counting the practice squad, Ford has been signed by the Dolphins seven times since being a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

While he's probably a long shot to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins keep bringing Ford back because he's got some ability but perhaps more so because he's a hard-working, diligent player who'll always do what's asked of him without hesitation.

Along with signing Ford, the Dolphins last week also released center Tyler Gauthier and safety Brian Cole, two former practice squad players re-signed to future contracts in January.

MISSING OUT ON INGRAM

The Dolphins' pursuit of edge defender Melvin Ingram is over, with the former Chargers first-round pick agreeing to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Ingram visited the Dolphins earlier in the offseason and also reportedly had drawn the interest of the Kansas City Chiefs.

While he didn't have a sack in seven games in 2020, Ingram did average 8.6 sacks the previous five seasons.

If the Dolphins are interested in adding a veteran pass rusher before the start of training camp, there are a few high-profile free agents still available: Justin Houston, Ziggy Ansah, Everson Griffen and former Dolphins third-round pick Olivier Vernon.

ROOKIE REPORT

It's that time of year.

NFL players will start reporting for training camp this week, with the first set scheduled for Tuesday when rookies for six teams are scheduled to report for duty.

The Dolphins, however, are one of eight teams whose reporting date is the same for rookies and veterans, and that date is Tuesday, July 27.

With rookies reporting in eight days, it's important to note the Dolphins still have three draft picks left to sign: second-round selections Jevon Holland and Liam Eichenberg, and third-round choice Hunter Long.

First-round pick Jaylen Waddle and seventh-round selections Gerrid Doaks and Larnel Coleman signed before the start of the rookie minicamp in May, while second first-round choice Jaelan Phillips signed June 9.

