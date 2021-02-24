Dolphins Notebook: Tua Tour Continues, Watson Odds, Pro Days, and More

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continued to deliver the same message in another national interview

The Tua offseason tour is still going on.

The Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback continued to do the rounds with national interviews this week, this time with The Sporting News.

To be perfectly clear, this isn't about Tagovailoa going out of his way to talk about his rookie season or life with the Miami Dolphins; it comes with the territory as a spokesperson doing promotional work.

As he did numerous times during Super Bowl week, Tagovailoa expressed his disappointment about his rookie performance while not accepting any excuses.

"I would say with the hip talk and whatnot, to that there is no excuse for me," Tagovailoa told The Sporting News on Tuesday. "Even with the hip or not the hip, I didn't play the way I wanted to play.

"For me, I was very comfortable before I stepped foot on the field. I just feel like I could have done things a lot different when the season had happened as far as preparation for teams that we were playing."

Tagovailoa has the fifth-best-selling jersey in the NFL at the moment, but the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft isn't worry about winning popularity contests, just games.

"It's very honorable to say the least that a lot of Dolphins fans want to buy my jersey," Tagovailoa said. "At the end of the day, I think popularity falls on the last of my list of things that I want.

"I just want to help my team win games, man. If I could give up the whole popularity deal and win a Super Bowl, then I would do that in a heartbeat."

Tagovailoa, who over the weekend got his fans stirred up by posting pictures of himself working out, did the Sporting News interview in conjunction with his virtually meeting Kerry Smith of Greenwood, Indiana, one of five military members and veterans selected to receive a grand prize as a winner of the USAA Salute to Service Sweepstakes.

PRO DAYS

The NFL released Wednesday the dates of the Pro Days in preparation for the 2021 draft, an announcement that has more significance this year in light of the fact there is no scouting combine.

Given the mock drafts that have linked the Dolphins to wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase, as well as tackle Penei Sewell, we'll point out that the Alabama Pro Day will take place on different days (March 23 and March 30), LSU's will be Wednesday, March 31 and the one for Oregon will be Friday, April 2.

Other dates of note: March 11, Clemson; March 25, Penn State; March 29, Miami; March 30, Ohio State; and March 31, Florida.

WATSON WATCH

The Deshaun Watson situation hasn't changed much over the past couple of weeks and it might end up that he doesn't get traded by the Houston Texans after all.

There's at least one oddsmaker leaning in that direction, with BetOnline.ag posting odds of 1/3 that Watson will NOT get traded — meaning a bettor would have to wager $3 to win just $1.

The odds of Watson being traded, per BetOnline.ag, are 2/1.

FLORES FACTS

Brian Flores turned 40 on Wednesday and he marked the occasion by taking part virtually in the Women's Careers in Football Forum.

Flores is one of seven NFL head coaches taking part in the two-day event, and the speakers also included Commissioner Roger Goodell, three owners and seven general managers.

Participants taking part in the virtual event attend panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking activities with executives, coaches, industry experts and hiring managers representing organizations such as the NFL and Women Leaders in College Sports. Most of the participants currently work in entry-level college football roles and will learn more about where their experiences can lead them in professional football.