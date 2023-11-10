Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Williams, Achane, Schedule, and More

How much has Cedrick Wilson Jr.'s stock risen lately? Can Chase Claypool be used like a receiving tight end? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the All Dolphins bye weekend mailbag:

From AlLInPhin13 (@TimeServedwPhil):

Wasn’t a fan of you; however, I have grown to have an appreciation for it! You are the anti-hot take, which is great! So, my question to you is, Do you feel this team lacks playing complementary football, and when they figure it out, will they fulfill their potential?

Welcome aboard, guess I’m an acquired taste LOL. OK, serious now, my definition of complementary football is each side doing things to benefit the other even if it comes at a cost. For example, it could mean being conservative on offense to protect a lead if the defense is playing well or to maintain field position advantage. I do not like that notion of complementary football being when both sides play well; that’s not the same thing to me. With the Dolphins, they’re just not that kind of team because Mike McDaniel likes to go for it offensively even if the gambles could end up being disadvantageous to the defense.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Miami had enough healthy personnel to win last week, so no excuses; that said, Robert Hunt was missed A LOT more than people think. I think right now he might be the best OL on the team (Armstead 2nd only due to availability limitations). Thoughts?

Hey Chris, there is merit to everything you said. I happen to be a big fan of Hunt’s game and he might be the second-best O-lineman on the team (I still put Armstead first) in my eyes, though the guard position isn’t as valuable as center or tackle.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

Always a pleasure reading. What's the chances of them signing D.J. Fluker or some other OL? Their OL needs help/depth.

Hey Bob, yeah, it’s intriguing to think about adding Fluker or somebody like La’el Collins, but those guys have been out there for a while, so I’m not sure about the idea of adding anybody at this time, though I’m sure it’ll be considered if more injuries hit the O-line.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Is it worth kicking tires on JPP; you can never have enough pass rushers. Dolphins penalties & execution have been the biggest culprit in losing to good teams; too often behind chains. Thoughts?

Hey Reza, can I say I’m down with JPP or is that too cheesy? Yes, it’s worth kicking the tires but the truth is the Dolphins have a pretty three-man rotation at OLB with Chubb, Phillips and AVG. As for your other point, you’ve got something, but the reality is that little mistakes also get magnified when you’re playing against better teams because it’s not quite as simple as making up for them with big play after big play.

From RG (@rbg0423):

Will Achane be RB2 when he’s healthy?

Hey RG, one would certainly think, given the way he played before his injury. I’d actually be shocked if he didn’t get the second-most touches behind Mostert.

From Kevin Mc (@ragtedGO):

It has been presented by one of your pod station peers that moving Liam to center permanently and Connor to left guard could be the best option for the O-line…. Thoughts?

Hey Kevin, I will respectfully disagree with that notion and pretty strongly. While I think Williams would be good at guard, I’m not sold on Eichenberg at either position and I’d rather be secure at center over guard all the way. It’s a no-brainer for me.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

The Dolphins have 8 more regular season games. Looking at the schedule, which teams are going to give Miami problems?

Hey Ed, funny you should ask because I wrote a story two days ago ranking the final eight games by degree of difficulty and it was Baltimore that was at the top of my list.

From Trevor Lampman (via email):

Love the coverage and conversations you and Omar give to our beloved, though heartbreaking, Phins.

1. Has anyone asked Mike why he keeps deferring after he wins the toss against the good teams? I understand the "double dip" opportunity to score at the end of the first half and get the ball back to start second, but the definition of insanity is doing things the same way and expecting different results. Wouldn't it make more sense to give your team an opportunity to play with a lead instead of immediately stepping on the field for the first time in a game, and feeling like the offense is already digging itself out of a hole? Perhaps the team could breathe a sigh of relief? The offense could breathe a sigh of relief instead of freaking out if they go three and out the next two possessions. The defense might like to play with a lead against one of these above .500 teams for once.

2. I never hear you two (or anyone) discuss the clear adjustments that teams have made to the outside zone. I only played football through middle school and, as ignorant as I am, can see the OLBs and defensive ends are working to set the edge even before rushing the passer since week 4. The crack-back blocks aren't as readily available and the video is out...don't let these guys beat you off the edge. But there I am screaming at the TV, "Run it through the A or B gaps!!! Draw them back in! Has anyone asked Coach McDaniel, or observed the fact that the outside zone runs might need a better mix of inside zone/ blocking runs? So here's the question, in both the Eagles and Chiefs games, adjustments to run through the B gap weren't made until after halftime; shouldn't a genius be able to make that adjustment after the first or second possession and not let an entire half go by before something is done (other than forfeit the run game altogether)?

Hey Trevor, very good and pertinent questions. My first question suggests that McDaniel should know in advance the defense will give up a score if it defers, which is not a very optimistic of going into a game. It’s also not an assumption I would make to the extent I would forfeit the “double dip” possibility. As for the running game adjustments, I hear what you’re saying, but I also saw some physical mistakes (missed blocks) that caused some of the issues in the first half against the Eagles and Chiefs. But I can’t argue with the idea that mixing in some inside runs might be a counter in the first half if the outside zone isn’t functioning properly.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Looking at the rest of the season the Dolphins will be heavily favored in their next 5 games. In the last 3 IMO they will be favored in 2. The only game they will not be favored in is at Ravens. If they win the games they are favored in & finish 13-4, what seed are they likely to end with?

Hey Dana, man, sign me up for 13-4 right now! If they finish with that record, I think they’d be looking at the No. 2 seed. K.C. is going to be a problem because their tough games are at home and they own the tiebreaker over them (and Jacksonville).

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):

Hello, Alain. What is the accepted way of determining “beating a winning team”? Is it the current/final record, or just at the time of the game? Can the Chargers getting hot lift the albatross from our shamed neck, or does the 0-0 record leave us burdened until Christmas Eve?

Hey Ricardo, you can use either method you’d like, but the Dolphins haven’t defeated either (team currently with a winning record or with a winning record at the time of the game). I think I’d be more inclined to go with winning record at the time of the meeting.

From GLiive (@GeraldoLiive):

Do you think the lack of a physical run game plays a part in Miami losing on the road?

If I’m going to be honest with you, yes, it’s a factor. Power travels better than finesse, where little details are much more significant and there’s less margin for error.

From Jared Ernzen (@BigErn_33):

Is this team missing a big pass catching tight end that can go over the middle of the field? Hoping Claypool can fill that role. We need to someone on the 3rd and medium downs to box out defenders and keep the chains moving.

Hey Jared, sure, that would be nice to have, but this offense is built around speed and they can convert third downs when they’re executing well, big tight end or not.

From Shaun Braley (@shaunbaraley):

Is Cedrick Wilson trending up? He’s made some nice catches with his chances.

Hey Shaun, Cedrick Wilson indeed had done a nice job lately, though consistently getting open has been an issue. And as nice as his touchdown catch was against the Chiefs, that was his only catch of the game in more than 40 snaps.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.