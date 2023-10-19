Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Van Ginkel Absent, Smith Soon?, More

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel's absence was the one piece of bad news on the Miami injury report

While the news mostly was positive on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, there was a negative development involving Andrew Van Ginkel.

The fifth-year linebacker did not practice with the reason listed being illness.

Before the injury report came out, Van Ginkel's wife Sam posted of picture of the couple along with their two young children in a hospital room.

Van Ginkel is off to a great start in the 2023 season, leading the team in sacks with four.

He was one of two players who didn't practice Thursday, along with rookie running back Chris Brooks, who's nursing an ankle injury.

On the flip side, Connor Williams (groin), Xavien Howard (groin) and Alec Ingold (foot) all practiced on a limited basis after being out Wednesday.

Tackle Kendall Lamm was back at practice as well and was removed from the injury report entirely after missing practice Wednesday because of personal reasons.

Also limited Thursday were CB Kader Kohou (neck), CB Nik Needham (Achilles) and CB Jalen Ramsey (knee).

WR Chase Claypool (knee), OLB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ribs/finger) all were full participants for a second consecutive day.

Ramsey and Wilson are still on IR, while Needham is still on Reserve/PUP.

EAGLES INJURY REPORT

The big news for the Philadelphia injury report involved starters Lane Johnson (ankle), Dallas Goedert (groin) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) along with rookie sensation Jalen Carter (ankle) all practicing on a limited basis.

Additionally, CB Darius Slay (knee) was a full participant, a strong indication he'll be back after sitting out the Eagles' loss against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The only players who didn't practice Thursday were CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) and S Reed Blankenship (ribs).

SMITH'S STATUS

The question of when rookie second-round pick Cam Smith will play a role of some significance on defense is one that has some merit, particularly since the cornerback play has been inconsistent so far this season.

Smith played his first four snaps on defense in the late stages of the 42-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said those were "uneventful."

But Fangio also seemed to hint that maybe Smith could see more action on defense soon because of the injuries at cornerback.

"He’s getting more reps in practice and is progressing," Fangio said, "and you never know with our injury situation in the secondary, he could show up.”

HILL FINE SO FAR

Tyreek Hill drew an unsportsmanlike conduct for his cell phone/backflip touchdown celebration against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, but it looks like he might have escaped having dishing out more money.

Hill, who has been fine this season for not wearing his socks properly on game day and for flashing the peace sign against the Giants on his way to the end zone, said Thursday he hadn't heard from the NFL after his latest transgression.

“Yeah, I didn’t see anything in the mail," Hill said. "I’ve kind of been expecting it, but hopefully the NFL won’t fine me this time.”

While on the topic of Hill, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman said Thursday he has been practicing as a punt returner throughout the season.

TUA, OTHERS REPRESENTING HERITAGE

The NFL announced Thursday the list of players who will take part in the league Heritage program by wearing a flag on their helmet to represent their heritage or culture background.

Eight Dolphins players will be participating in the program, including QB Tua Tagovailoa, who will be honoring Samoa and American Samoa.

Others scheduled to participate are WR Chase Claypool (Canada), CB Eli Apple (Ghana), S Jevon Holland (Canada), CB Kader Kohou (Ivory Coast), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (Nigeria), WR Braxton Berrios (Puerto Rico) and TE Tyler Kroft (Germany).

The most noteworthy comments from the weekly media session with offensive coordinator Frank Smith, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman:

Smith on the weather forecast for Philadelphia for Sunday night calling for 46-degree temperatures with winds of 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph: “The greatest gift is we are here South Florida so at practice some days, we deal with wind just going out on a Wednesdays. I think our natural conditions help us with certain elements. When it comes to a cool day, it’s the same thing as like, when you’re a cold-weather team going to a warm-weather game. There’s going to be elements that you have to either allow yourself to be an issue or you just know that, all right, what’s my true focus and that is on my execution of what I’m doing. But the good thing is with a lot of the elements and stuff like that, windy days we’ve had here and we know how to work through conditions. So ultimately that place, the wind could blow that way, that way, any way; it’s going to be us and how do we execute collectively together.”

Fangio on Parry Nickerson earning playing time at cornerback:“From the day he got here, which he got here right before the Atlanta preseason game I think, and got thrown in the action that game and played well. He’s quick. He’s fast. He’s instinctive. He’s not played much football in the NFL. He’s been around but he really never played much. So, I’ve been impressed with him in practice so I thought he was due an opportunity there.”

Crossman on the Dolphins stopping Carolina's fake punt short of the first-down marker: “We were aware of the possibility of it. When you look at the history of the special teams coach, the head coach, (Johnny) Hekker’s history of throwing the football, in that field position, that down and distance, it was not a surprise.”

THIS AND THAT

-- Former Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin was signed by the L.A. Rams off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

-- Former Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake was released off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

-- On this date in Dolphins history ... 1975, the Dolphins pick off Joe Namath six times in a 43-0 victory against the New York Jets ... 1999, RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar is traded to the Cleveland Browns for a 2000 sixth-round pick, three years after he became the team's first 1,000-yard rusher since 1978.

