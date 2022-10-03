Monday Dolphins Notebook: New (Old) QB in Town, Tryout Info, Gesicki and Griddy, and More

With Tua Tagovailoa's status uncertain because of his concussion, the Miami Dolphins felt the need to add a quarterback to their roster and they turned to a familiar face.

Reid Sinnett, who spent time with the Dolphins practice in 2020 and 2021, was signed to the practice squad Monday after the team worked out three quarterbacks. The others were former Georgia starter Jake Fromm and Ben DeNucci.

Sinnett spent three weeks on the Dolphins active roster last year when he was promoted from the practice squad to back up Jacoby Brissett after Tua Tagovailoa sustained his rib injury against Buffalo in Week 2, but was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles upon Tua's return.

Despite finishing last season on the Eagles active, Sinnett never got into a game and he was released from the practice squad before the season opener.

While Tua is sidelined with the concussion he sustained at Cincinnati on Thursday night, Sinnett will serve as the third quarterback in practice along with veteran Teddy Bridgewater and rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson.

INJURY LIST WATCH

This is the week that both cornerback Byron Jones and safety Clayton Fejedelem can return to practice, but we'll have to wait until at least Wednesday if that's going to happen.

Jones is eligible to start practicing this week after starting the season on the Reserve/PUP list following his offseason lower-leg surgery. Once Jones does return to practice, the Dolphins will have three weeks to decide whether they put him on the active roster, keep him on PUP for the rest of the season or release him.

As for Fejedelem, the 2021 special teams captain was placed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season but after the 53-player roster, which means he's now eligible to return.

As a reminder of the 2022 rules, teams can bring back players from IR during the regular season a total of eight times. A player can return from IR more than once, though each return counts against the total of eight.

WILKINS NOT FINE ABOUT HIS FINE

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins didn't care to get into specifics about his incident with Josh Allen that led to his NFL fine, but did said he was planning to appeal.

Wilkins was fined a little more than $13,000, according to multiple reports, for his part in a play that ended with Allen getting called for unnecessary roughness for yanking Wilkins' helmet off his head. Allen later accused Wilkins of grabbing him in the groin area.

“I’m not going to necessarily get into what goes on throughout the course of the game, what goes on in piles, this, that and the third," Wilkins said Monday. "I’m not going to get into that. I don’t necessarily agree with what’s being accused of me and how things went down and how things were handled from that standpoint. So there’s obviously a process that goes there, an appeal process and everything, which I fully wish to take advantage of.”

WILKINS AND HIS COLLEGE PICKS

Wilkins had a much more enjoyable time when he was a guest picker on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday, with the Dolphins enjoying their mini-bye.

For the record, Wilkins went 9-2 on his picks and hit on his alma mater (Clemson) beating N.C. State and Oklahoma State beating Baylor. That last one might have been a bit tricky considering he's got teammates who played at Oklahoma State (Emmanuel Ogbah) and at Baylor (Xavien Howard).

“Oh, it was a lot of fun," Wilkins said. "That was cool. It was cool to go back to my alma mater and be a part of that and get my picks in. I really didn’t care about any of the other picks other than the one that mattered most and that was that my Tigers got the win.”

GESICKI AND THE GRIDDY

The Dolphins' next opponents, the New York Jets, scored a big victory Sunday when they rallied against the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Zach Wilson punctuated his first-half touchdown with his rendition of the "Griddy" dance.

And let's just say it was clearly better than what Gesicki delivered after his touchdown at Baltimore in Week 2.

"Listen, it depends on who’s grading it," Gesicki said. "It also depends on what you’re looking for. I really let loose out there, and I think that I opened the door for a lot of other people to kind of feel comfortable out there. So I’m happy that I could do that.”

After his own "Griddy," Gesicki had joked that he would be practicing in front of the mirror on a regular basis to try to improve in technique, so naturally that was brought up Monday.

“As I’ve thought about it, naturally, will it probably happen if I score again? Yeah, probably," Gesicki said. "But like, I don’t know, man. A lot of people are doing it. I mean, I obviously piggybacked off a lot of other people. So I’d still like to be unique. When I did it, I thought it was absolutely hilarious, so that’s why I did it. So I don’t know if it’ll still have the same effect the second time around.”

By the sounds of it, there's one person who wouldn't mind not seeing Gesicki's "Griddy" again — his wife.

“Oh, yes, she was not proud," Gesicki said. "She told me not to embarrass her like that ever again, so she’s had me practicing several times a day since then. (laughter)”