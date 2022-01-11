What the Odds Say About the Next Dolphins Head Coach

Some familiar have emerged as favorites to replace Brian Flores as Miami Dolphins head coach, at least according to one oddsmaker

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have lined up two interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, and there should be many more to come.

The first two on the list are Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and it only makes sense that both of them are among the list of coaches given odds to succeed Brian Flores as Dolphins head coach by BetOnline.ag.

While it's clearly uncertain whether the Dolphins will get around to interviewing all 13 coaches given odds by BetOnline, this list certainly offers a quick glance as to the expectation for Flores' replacement after he was fired Monday morning.

The list includes three former NFL head coaches — Doug Pederson, Todd Bowles and Jim Harbaugh. Pederson and Bowles are two of the three who once were members of the Dolphins organization, Pederson as a player and Bowles as a defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the final three games of the 2011 season.

Two coaches not on the list whose name have surfaced as other possibilities. One is former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, who was hired by Flores as assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach in 2019 before he had to step away from the team because of health reasons.

The other is Saints defensive coordinator and former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen, who interviewed to become Dolphins head coach in 2019 before the team hired Flores.

Odds for next Miami Dolphins head coach

Brian Daboll (Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator) — 3/1

Doug Pederson — 5/1

Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator) — 5/1

Kellen Moore (Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator) — 13/2

Byron Leftwich (Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator) — 7/1

Nathaniel Hackett (Green Bay offensive coordinator) — 7/1

Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator) — 7/1

Joe Brady (Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator) — 10/1

Kevin O'Connell (Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator) — 10/1

Demeco Ryans (San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator) — 12/1

Jim Harbaugh (University of Michigan head coach) — 12/1

Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots inside linebackers coach) — 14/1

Mike McDaniel (San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator) — 14/1

QUICK HITS

Some thoughts on some of the candidates on the list with odds:

-- We'll start with Jim Harbaugh, who would become an overwhelming favorite if he publicly declared he was returning to the NFL, though at this time it's a lot more likely he'll be getting a new contract from Michigan.

-- While Mayo is viewed as a bright coaching candidate, would the Dolphins really want to go right back to another New England assistant?

-- The Dolphins' last two head coaching hires were young assistants, so the Dolphins want to go that route again with McConnell (36), Mayo (35), McDaniel (38), Ryans (37) or Moore (32).

-- Only three of the coaches getting odds are defensive coaches, which should make sense considering it's the Dolphins that needs fixing a lot more than the defense.

-- If the Dolphins are all in on Tua, remember that Daboll was the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama during his freshman season, which ended with him coming off the bench at halftime of the national title game to lead the Crimson Tide to a victory against Georgia.

-- Again, if the focus is on Tua, remember that Pederson ran the RPO with the Philadelphia Eagles with Carson Wentz and it's the offense that helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in the 2017 season. And Pederson, of course, was the winning quarterback when Don Shula set the NFL all-time record with his 325th career win at Philadelphia in 1993.