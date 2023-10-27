Connor Williams’ groin injury has healed enough for the eight-year veteran to be in the lineup for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against the New England Patriots.

Whether he’s working as the starting center hasn’t been determined, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Williams has participated in practice on a limited basis for two straight weeks, but there’s concern that playing him Sunday might lead to a setback, like the one he suffered playing in Miami’s 31-16 win against the New York Giants, which led to him being shelved for the past two weeks.

Will Eichenberg remain the center?

If Williams doesn’t start, Liam Eichenberg will start his fourth game at center, and 30th game for the Dolphins over the past three seasons.

Even though the Dolphins are auditioning for a starting left guard to replace Isaiah Wynn, who was placed on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury he suffered in Miami’s 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it doesn’t appear that Eichenberg is in the mix to regain the starting spot he lost to Wynn in training camp.

The Dolphins seem content with having Eichenberg continue to develop as a center because it could be his future position in the NFL, long term.

“I just love how he evolves every game and gets better at certain things," McDaniel said of Eichenberg, who has drastically improved from his disappointing debut at center in Miami's 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

It's also possible that Miami could elevate Alama Uluave or Chasen Hines up from the practice squad to serve as the backup center.

Competition at guard has been fierce

Lester Cotton and Robert Jones have been competing all week to determine who replaces Wynn.

Cotton, a fourth-year veteran, replaced Wynn last Sunday and struggled. A penalty he committed negated a touchdown Tyreek Hill scored, and he also allowed a sack.

If Cotton is the starter against the Patriots, it’ll be his third time starting an NFL game, and his second since starting at left guard for the Dolphins in the playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones started nine games for the Dolphins the past three seasons, and most of them have been at left guard.

​​”One of the best parts of practice week is the way that the guys had gone after that [battle], executing the specifics to that position,” McDaniel said. “I'm feeling very confident … I love Lester Cotton's reps. It's hard to keep Rob off the field, he's an ascending player.”