The Dolphins have the NFL's top-ranked offense, and have clocked the three fastest ball carrier speeds of the 2023 season

Assorted numbers and stats related to the Miami Dolphins through Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season:

The Dolphins offense averages 462.5 yards per game, which ranks first, and is 135.1 yards higher than the NFL average.

That’s clearly an indicator that either Miami’s played some weak defenses to begin the season, or Mike McDaniel’s offense is taking that next step forward.

Remember, the Dolphins finished 2022 as the NFL’s sixth ranked offense, and that was despite playing four-plus games without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

There are four factors that indicate to me how successful an offense is. First downs, yards per play, third down efficiency and red zone opportunities turned into touchdowns.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE NUMBERS

The Dolphins rank second in the NFL in first downs (26 per game). Only the Los Angeles Rams (27.5) are better.

Miami is first in yards per play (7.34), and by a wide margin. San Francisco is second at 6.30.

When it comes to third down efficiency the Dolphins are ranked 13th, converting 42.1 percent of those critical downs. The Ravens and Rams each lead the league, converting 58 percent of those opportunities.

The Dolphins are tied with San Francisco for 13th in red zone conversions (62.5 percent). The Rams and Green Bay Packers lead the league at 83.3 percent…..

So far quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passer rating last season (105.5), ranks eighth in the NFL with his 102.9 passer rating.

Green Bay’s Jordan Love, who is in his first season as an NFL starter, sits atop the league with a 118.8 rating, and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins is right behind him (114.2).

Tagovailoa has thrown for the most yards (715) so far this season, and averages a league-high 9.5 yards per attempt. Detroit’s Jared Goff ranks second at 8.2 yards per attempt.

Tagovailoa’s percentage of passes that have produced first downs is 50.7 percent, which leads the NFL. 49ers starter Brock Purdy is second with 44.4 percent of his passes producing a first down…

Last year the Dolphins were one of the NFL’s least productive rushing teams, but Miami’s off to a solid start based on performances against the Chargers and Patriots.

The Dolphins are averaging 107.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 16th. Miami’s actually 2.3 yards below the NFL rushing average for all 32 games.

Raheem Mostert’s 158 rushing yards ranks him seventh in the NFL heading into this week’s games.

Christian McCaffrey sits atop the rushing leaders, and has 110 more rushing yards than Mostert on 42 carries.

Coincidentally, the Dolphins have posted three of the fastest speeds in the NFL this season. Tyreek Hill has two of them, and Mostert’s 43-yard touchdown run against the Patriots, which was clocked at 21.62.

Hill clocked the fastest time at 21.66 in the 47 yard touchdown reception he posted in the week one win over the Chargers....

The Dolphins have allowed just one sack in the first two games and four quarterback hits.

Miami’s one of just six teams to allow one sack or less in the first two games, and four quarterback hits ranks behind only Tampa Bay….

Cornerback Xavien Howard’s interception against Mac Jones allows him to build on his lead when it comes to interceptions produced since 2016. Howard has pulled down 29, which is just ahead of Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Tennessee safety Kevin Byard, who each have 27.

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has pulled down 26.

Coincidentally, Howard is three interceptions from tying Sam Madison (31) for most career interceptions by a Dolphins cornerback.

Safeties Jake Scott (35) and Dick Anderson (34) sit atop the franchise when it comes to interceptions regardless of position.