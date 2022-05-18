Ingram Officially Joins Dolphins; QB Waived

The Miami Dolphins made official the signing of veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram and released a player they signed early in the offseason

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel declined to address the addition of veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram on Tuesday because he hadn't officially been signed yet.

McDaniel added that he would be able to comment "hopefully soon," and that soon came Wednesday.

The Dolphins announced Wednesday afternoon the signing of Ingram, the former Chargers first-round pick who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

To make room for Ingram on the roster, the Dolphins waived quarterback Chris Streveler, who the team had signed Feb. 22.

Streveler was pretty much doomed once the Dolphins selected quarterback Skylar Thompson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.

While some fans saw Streveler's background and his success running the ball in the Canadian Football League with Winnipeg as a sign he could become a specialty player for the Dolphins, he always was a very long shot to make the 53-man roster, which is pretty much the reality when it comes to players signed in February.

Sure, there are success stories among February signings — usually players who weren't with a team at the end of the previous season — but those are rare and therefore expectations always should be tempered for such players.

The Dolphins brought in Ingram for a free agent visit a few weeks ago and also brought him in last offseason before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the interest had been there for a while.

Ingram ended last season with the Kansas City Chiefs after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he had signed in the offseason before growing disenchanted with his role and requesting a trade.

In Kansas City, Ingram showed the form that had made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Chargers, with Arrowhead Report calling him the team's most effective edge rusher down the stretch.

Ingram was selected to the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons (2017-19) during his time with the Chargers and reached double digits in sacks with 10.5 in both 2015 and 2017. He had between 7 and 10.5 sacks every year from 2015 through 2019.

Ingram will fit in nicely on a Dolphins defense featuring Emmanuel Ogbah as the starting left end (edge defender).

Ogbah was among the many pending free agents the Dolphins brought back in the offseason, along with Elandon Roberts, Nik Needham, Brennan Scarlett, Duke Riley, John Jenkins and Sam Eguavoen. In addition, the Dolphins signed Xavien Howard to a contract extension and restructured the contract of fellow cornerback Byron Jones.

With the roster moves Wednesday, here's how the Dolphins' 90-man roster currently shapes up:

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)

Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (9)

Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks, Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, Sony Michel, Raheem Mostert, ZaQuandre White, FB Alec Ingold, FB John Lovett

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (11)

Lynn Bowden Jr., Cody Core, River Cracraft, DeVonte Dedmon, Erik Ezukanma, Tyreek Hill, Braylon Sanders, Trent Sherfield, Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Cedrick Wilson Jr.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS (6)

Cethan Carter, Tanner Conner, Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long, Adam Shaheen, Durham Smythe

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (15)

C/G Michael Deiter, G Robert Jones, G Solomon Kindley, G/T Robert Hunt, G/T Austin Jackson, OL Blaise Andries, OL Cole Banwart, OL Kellen Diesch, OL Connor Williams, T Terron Armstead, T Larnel Coleman, T Liam Eichenberg, T Greg Little, T Adam Pankey, T Kion Smith

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (11)

DE Daeshon Hall, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, DL Adam Butler, DL Owen Carney, DL Ben Stille, DL Jordan Williams, DT Raekwon Davis, DT John Jenkins, DT Benito Jones, DT Zach Sieler, DT Christian Wilkins

DOLPHINS LINEBACKERS (13)

Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Darius Hodge, Melvin Ingram III, Deandre Johnson, Calvin Munson, Jaelan Phillips, Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, Brennan Scarlett, Channing Tindall, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode

DEFENSIVE BACKS (18)

CB Javaris Davis, CB Elijah Hamilton, CB Xavien Howard, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Byron Jones, CB Kader Kohou, CB Nik Needham, CB Trill Williams, DB Elijah Campbell, DB Keion Crossen, DB De'Angelo Ross, DB Quincy Wilson, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Jevon Holland, S Brandon Jones, S Verone McKinley III, S Sheldrick Redwine, S Eric Rowe

DOLPHINS SPECIALISTS (4)

P Thomas Morstead, P Tommy Heatherly, K Jason Sanders, LS Blake Ferguson