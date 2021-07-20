Dolphins Unveil New Practice Facility

Owner Stephen Ross and Coach Brian Flores highlight group of luminaries at grand opening of Baptist Health Training Facility

As he spoke at the grand opening of the Miami Dolphins' new practice facility, team owner Stephen Ross could be forgiven for using hyperbole.

"If you can't win with a facility like this," Ross said, "then you can never win."

OK, so maybe the facility itself won't bring Ross that Super Bowl title he has coveted since buying the Dolphins more than a decade ago.

But what is undeniable is that the brand-new Baptist Health Training Facility, which officially open Tuesday, is spectacular.

And it's big.

The practice facility features three practice fields, including one indoors; a field house building totaling 129,639 square feet; 60 administrative offices; 209 television; 400 TV monitors; a 30-foot slide; a 48-foot-long lap pool; two hydrotherapy pools; an indoor sauna; indoor steam room; cryotherapy rooms; and lots more.

This is where the Dolphins will begin practicing next week when they open training camp with players reporting next Tuesday.

On this day, though, it was about celebrating the new facility, whose construction began in August 2019.

To mark the occasion, the Dolphins brought out GM Chris Grier, head coach Brian Flores, and 15 former players, including Hall of Famers Dan Marino, Jason Taylor, Larry and Dwight Stephenson.

"It's like a dream come true for me," Ross said of the facility, which came in at a cost of approximately $135 million.

The official grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony that saw Ross and Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel and Grier and Flores holding large pairs of scissors together.

The media and invited guests then got a tour of the facility, including the massive weight room and the insanely large locker room.

The facility is quite simply amazing.