The Miami Dolphins have wrapped up the offseason training program and won't return to the facility until late July when training camp begins.

Until then, players are on their own to run routes, study the playbook and keep themselves in shape.

Here's a look at Omar Kelly's superlatives of the Dolphins' spring, analyzing what the media was allowed to see as the team prepares for the 2023 season.

Top Performer: Christian Wilkins

Some players (Connor Williams, for example) in Wilkins' position would have sat out the offseason program until the Dolphins signed them to a multi-year contract. And those players have every right to do so because the offseason is when these business disputes should be resolved. Wilkins, who will earn $10.7 million with the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, has shown up every day for work. He’s been coached hard this summer while learning the intricacies of his role in Vic Fangio’s defense, and based on what we’ve seen from the defensive lineman there should be little concern about him not being an ideal fit. Expect Wilkins to have an even more impactful season than he had last year. He’s improved every season so far, and that should be the standard.

Biggest Addition: Robbie Chosen

At this point, the Dolphins probably are laughing at those naysayers who claimed Chosen was washed up because of the season he had last year. The on-field work has shown he's still freakishly fast and has a knack for high-pointing the ball, which could make him a valuable target in the red zone. The biggest concern will be how quickly Chosen can learn the playbook to the point he’s able to play all three receiver spots. Expect Chosen to serve as Miami’s third receiver unless Braxton Berrios and/or Erik Ezukanma turn the volume up on their daily performances.

Most Improved Player: Skylar Thompson

When I left the Dolphins beat before the 2022 season started, I was convinced Thompson was going to become a seventh-round gem, a player who in a year or two would be competing for a starting quarterback position somewhere. That is how well he was practicing in training camp and played in the preseason. Then he was forced into regular season games because of injuries and was a deer caught in headlights. Thompson obviously was struggling with the speed of the game. Based on what the media watched during the offseason program, if a player's salary isn't allowed to enter the equation, consider it an even battle between Mike White and Thompson for the role as Tua Tagovailoa's backup.

Most Impressive Rookie: Mitchell Agude

I generally make zero effort to learn an undrafted rookie’s name and number until he starts making plays for multiple days. I learned Agude’s name and number during rookie camp, and mastered how to spell it by the second week of OTAs. The pass rusher who played his senior season at the University of Miami is what you call twitchy. That means his first step is lightning quick. At this point Agude has embarrassed every offensive tackle except Austin Jackson by hounding the quarterback on their watch. If you told me Jaelan Phillips had switched his number to 50, which is what Agude was assigned, I would have believed you because the undrafted rookie looked that good. Now, let’s see if he continues performing at that level when the pads come on.

Area of Concern: Depth at Linebacker

I went into OTAs and minicamp with the goal of seeing what David Long Jr. brings to the team, and left with that question unanswered because Long was shelved by an injury. Would have been nice to see the development Channing Tindall had made since his rookie season, but he also was limited by an injury. The Dolphins are so thin at inside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had to move inside to supplement depth. The bottom line is that the inside linebacker group is one injury away from being this defense’s Achilles heel. Unless one of the undrafted rookies steps up and blossoms into a starter-level talent, this position needs re-enforcements like Zach Cunningham, Anthony Barr or Kwon Alexander.

Area of Strength: Wide Receiver

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle already were the NFL’s fastest receiver duo, and Robbie Chosen makes them the NFL’s fastest trio. Chosen also possesses the height this unit lacks, and has the ability to high-point balls in the end zone. Braxton Berrios also has a savviness to his route running, which could make him a dangerous slot weapon for Mike McDaniel’s offense. And then there’s Erik Ezukanma, a 2022 fourth-round pick who seems to be growing now that he’s in his second season in this offense.

Biggest Surprise: Liam Eichenberg

Williams' unwillingness to participate in the offseason program, along with newcomer Dan Feeney dealing with an injury, forced the Dolphins to get creative with the center position and what started as an experiment might be a valid option because Eichenberg was fairly consistent snapping the ball for most of the practice sessions the media attended. Keep in mind Williams made the same guard-to-center transition last year. At this point last year Williams’ snaps were all over the place.

Pushing for Playing Time: Duke Riley

Riley played 32 percent of the defensive snaps last year, serving in pass-heavy packages, and the way he’s looked as David Long Jr's replacement shows that it’s possible he’s a good fit for Fangio’s scheme because of his coverage skills and level of awareness. Riley, who contributed 45 tackles and one sack last season, needs to submerge himself in the playbook because this could be his opportunity to become an NFL starter again.

Needs the Most Work: Channing Tindall

Tindall, the Dolphins’ 2022 third-round pick, contributed sparingly last season because everything was moving too fast for the rookie. Unfortunately, he didn’t get off to a good start this offseason because of a lingering injury that kept him sidelined for most of the OTAs and all of minicamp. The Dolphins have a desperate need for help at inside linebacker and on special teams. If Tindall can’t fill those voids, then his days in South Florida are numbered.

Biggest Mystery: Tight end

When Miami’s decision-makers opted to draft cornerback Cam Smith and tailback De’Von Achane with the team’s two premium picks in the 2023 NFL draft, they left the team with limited options at tight end. Every tight end on the Dolphins roster is viewed as a specialist, or isn’t a proven NFL playmaker. Miami clearly is comfortable with Durham Smythe handling the in-line role, but who becomes the second tight end? And what happens to the unit if Smythe suffers a serious injury? Can NFL veterans Tyler Kroft or Eric Saubert do more than they have shown in previous years?