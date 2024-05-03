Chubb Recovery Update and His Bounce-Back History

The Miami Dolphins edge defender described his rehab as "as good as it can be for this point"

Because Bradley Chubb unfortunately is familiar with the challenge of having to come back from a torn ACL, the Miami Dolphins edge defender understands the long road ahead.

A little more than four months after he was injured in the Week 17 loss at Baltimore, Chubb offered a positive update on his recovery when he appeared on the F-1 Williams Racing Team Torque podcast.

"Yeah, it's going good, man," Chubb said. "As good as it can be for this point. You know, I mean, I feel like ACL recovery is just so long and strenuous, but I've been having a positive attitude throughout it all and just understanding that seeing that light at the end of the tunnel and working toward that, and not really thinking about what it could be or what it is and just taking it day by day. Folks know how I can make today the best day possible and it's been working out for me, so I can't complain."

BRADLEY CHUBB'S KNEE INJURY HISTORY

As Chubb explained on the podcast, this is the third time he has torn an ACL, though this injury was to his left knee unlike the previous two.

Chubb was injured in high school and then again in 2019, his second season with the Denver Broncos after he was the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft the previous year.

It's an encouraging sign for Chubb and the Dolphins that he recovery from that 2019 injury in time to be in the lineup for the start of the 2020 season and then played well enough that season to earn him the first of his two Pro Bowl invitations.

One difference, though, is that his 2019 injury occurred on the final Sunday of September, not the final Sunday in December, as was the case last season.

As a result of the timing, there's some uncertainty as to whether Chubb will be ready for the start of the 2024 regular season and when he could be back to his old form.

That, coupled with Jaelan Phillips trying to come back from a torn Achilles tendon, no doubt contributed to the Dolphins' decision to select Penn State edge defender Chop Robinson with their first-round pick in the 2024 draft.

In the meantime, all Chubb can do is focus on his rehabilitation and recovery and clear each step of the process, a process with which he's very familiar.

"Right now, my main thing is trying to get my quad as strong as possible," Chubb said on the podcast. "Because that's kind of like what controls everything that we do. Trying to get my quads as strong as possible. And then after that, that's when the motion and the mobility comes in. So I think I'm past ... not past the strengthening stage, obviously I could get stronger, but I'm more on the mobility side trying to get back into the motions of running and trying to get back into the those lunge patterns and stuff like that that you don't don't think you can't do but when you have something like this, then you gotta like relearn it.

"So it's been going good. I've been enjoying the process of it, man, just seeing the small wins each and every day. Like I said, it's always been fun."