Take a look at Omar Kelly's suggestion as to how he would put together the Dolphins' 53-man roster

We're doing to do this a little different this time.

This isn’t what I'm projecting the Miami Dolphins will do to formulate the 53-man roster by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

I’m annually wrong taking that approach, and it’s partly because I view the team in a different prism than the decision-makers, who are often justifying errors, pinching pennies, and aligning themselves to their draft picks.

Miami's coaches and scouts have far more information than we in the media do, so they have an advantage (or that’s what we should tell ourselves).

This final edition of my 53-man roster projection isn’t what the Dolphins’ 53-man roster will look like, it is my blueprint of what I would do if were in General Manager Chris Grier's shoes.

Let's begin.....

I’m going to start this process by working backwards.

Players Beginning Season on IR

These are players who initially will begin the 2023 season on the 53 man roster, and then be placed on injured reserve as soon as Wednesday, giving these injured veterans an opportunity to return to the team later this season.

HEADED TO IR: CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Justin Bethel, OG Robert Jones, S Elijah Campbell, DT Da’Shawn Hand, TE Eric Saubert

That’s six roster spots that become available a day after the 53-man roster is assembled. And as I've often proposed on the All Dolphins podcast, I'm putting at least five waiver wire claims on the more than 1,000 players other teams have released with the intention of placing some them on their practice squad.

I’ll also target a few vested veterans, players like Houston linebacker Neville Hewitt, who can possibly help the Dolphins on defense and special teams. Miami needs roster upgrades on the offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, tight end, cornerback and safety because this roster lacks depth badly, and it will impact this team in the second half of the season if not addressed.

This is important because it bridges the gap between Miami’s top-shelf talent and the watered-down back end of the roster.

Speaking of the back end of the roster, my next step is to assemble the Dolphins' 16 player practice squad, which is Miami’s developmental unit. These are players who will be waived Tuesday but re-signed to practice squad contracts that pay players between $11,500-$19,900 per week.

PRACTICE SQUAD TARGETS: WR River Cracraft, RB Chris Brooks, TE Julian Hill, TE Elijah Higgins, OT Ryan Hayes, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, C Alama Uluave, DT Brandon Pili, DT Jaylen Twyman, OLB Mitchell Agude, OLB Cameron Goode, S Trill Williams, S Keidron Smith, CB Parry Nickerson, WR Braylon Sanders

This unit is missing one player, and hopefully that will be a young quarterback with upside to develop on the practice squad. This is important because of the durability issues Miami had at quarterback last year, and how complex this offense is to learn. Who that quarterback will be depends on who gets cut and is interested in joining the Dolphins if offered. Cowboys QB Will Grier, who is expected to get waived, would be a solid practice squad target.

Now, on to the 53-man roster I’d assemble. For the sake of keeping things simple, the players I've mentioned are headed to IR are going to be placed in the off area.

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)

On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Off: James Blackman

Analysis: The Dolphins benefit from keeping three, especially when factoring in Tagovailoa’s injury history and the new NFL rule about a third quarterback being eligible to play in games if he's on the 53-man roster.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)

On the 53: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane (R), Salvon Ahmed

Off: Myles Gaskin, Chris Brooks (R)

Analysis: Mostert, Wilson, Achane and Ahmed, who suffered what appears to be a head injury in Miami's preseason loss to the Jaguars, are keepers because they collectively diversify this backfield with the skill set to do everything. Brooks is a practice squad target, and Gaskin's status will depend on the health of Achane, who is nursing a shoulder injury, and Ahmed.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma, Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson Jr.,

Off: River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders, Chris Coleman (R), Daewood Davis (R), Keke Coutee

Analysis: Hill and Waddle are the two players around whom Miami’s offense is built. Berrios is a blossoming slot receiver and established punt returner, so he’s likely Miami's third or fourth receiver. Chosen and Ezukanma infuse size into the receiving corps, and Chosen's presence and experience are important because he has the talent to keep the big play alive if something happens to Hill and Waddle. However, Chosen might be an early cut with the intention of re-signing him later, when injured players get placed on IR. The $5 million Wilson is guaranteed in 2023 keeps him on the roster unless the Dolphins find a team willing to trade for him, which is unlikely. Cracraft and Sanders are the practice squad players I'd develop, unless they get claimed or sign elsewhere. However, Sanders' injury could complicate things.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)

On the 53: Fullback Alec Ingold, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Tanner Conner

Off: Eric Saubert (IR), Elijah Higgins (R), Julian Hill (R)

Analysis: Ingold and Smythe are the only locks in this group. Everyone else is jockeying for the remaining two spots on the 53-man roster. Saubert will initially make the 53, then get stashed on practice squad because of the knee injury he suffered against the Texans. Conner could also be placed on practice squad if Miami needs a roster spot. Hill and Higgins are practice squad targets.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

On the 53: Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn, Kendall Lamm, Dan Feeney, Lester Cotton

Off: Robert Jones (IR), Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes (R), James Tunstall (R), Alama Uluave (R)

Analysis: Considering how ravished this unit was by injuries last season, don’t be surprised when nine offensive linemen make the Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster. It'll initially be 10, but Jones can be stashed on injured reserve because of the knee injury he suffered against the Texans. Lamm, Cotton, Eichenberg and Feeney are the backups on the 53-man roster, while Ogbuehi is a target to be a veteran signed to the practice squad, but he might be pursued by other teams because offensive line is in great need in the NFL. Miami need to find an upgrade at center, but Uluave would get his South Florida stay extended on the practice squad until a better center is found.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Emmanuel Ogbah, Malik Reed, Andrew Van Ginkel

Off: Cameron Goode, Mitchell Agude (R), Garrett Nelson (R)

Analysis: This unit likely will determine how forceful the Dolphins defense can be in 2023 because even the best secondaries can’t cover all day long. They need the pass rushers to speed up the quarterback’s timing and get him out of a rhythm. Phillips, Chubb and Ogbah each have the potential to deliver double-digit sacks. But the Dolphins would be wise to put Ogbah, and his $15 million contract on the trading block, and take whatever another team is offering because the cap relief from this season would benefit the team in the long run. Van Ginkel and Reed have the versatility to help in other areas, including special teams. Agude and Goode are my practice squad front-runners, but if I have space I'd add Nelson too.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4)

On the 53: Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler

Off: Da'Shawn Hand (IR), Josiah Bronson, Jaylen Twyman, Brandon Pili (R), Randy Charlton (R), Jamal Woods (R)

Analysis: This group is relatively thin when it comes to experience, but the Dolphins made it work most of last season with the trio of Wilkins, Davis and Sieler. Ogbah's position flexibility can buy the team time until Hand comes off IR. But I'd also target a waiver wire claim to fill out this unit. Pili and Twyman are practice squad targets if they don't get claimed, but this unit needs more bodies.

DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (5)

On the 53: Jerome Baker, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, Aubrey Miller Jr. (R),

Off: Mike Rose, A.J. Johnson

Analysis: Baker, Long and Riley make up a solid trio of inside linebackers, but Miami needs to find a solid fourth to serve as insurance in case someone suffers a season-ending injury early. Tindall and Miller are too raw to be counted on this season. Tindall needs a better grasp of the scheme and play calls to turn the volume up on his career. Miller would be added to my 53 until Miami can find an upgrade, then he goes to the practice squad.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)

On the 53: Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith (R), Noah Igbinoghene, Eli Apple, Keion Crossen

Off: Jalen Ramsey (IR), Justin Bethel (IR), Nik Needham (PUP), Bryce Thompson, Ethan Bonner (R), Parry Nickerson, Jamal Perry

Analysis: Ramsey and Bethel have to begin the season on the 53-man roster before he can be placed on injured reserve a day later to allow them to return this season. And Needham begins the year on the PUP reserve list, giving his Achilles tendon injury time to properly heal. This unit annually has been watered down by injuries for much of this decade, so don't be surprised if the Dolphins get creative, finding ways to add talented players on waivers, and keep two on the practice squad.

​​DOLPHINS SAFETIES (4)

On the 53: Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott, Verone McKinley III,

Off: Elijah Campbell (IR), Trill Williams, Keidron Smith (R), Myles Dorn

Analysis: The Dolphins head into the regular season with the strong safety spot unsettled. Jones suffered an injury setback, so he's not challenging for it at this time. And neither is Williams, who is being brought back from his season-ending knee injury slowly. Miami should place Williams on the practice squad to give him time to heal and improve. The injury Campbell suffered against the Jaguars looks serious, and if it is he'll likely be placed on injured reserve. That opens the door for McKinley to make the initial 53, but he needs to be developed on the practice squad for a second straight season. Smith has flashed enough talent to deserve a practice squad spot.

​​DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson

Analysis: The Dolphins decided to keep Sanders despite his struggles (made 26 of 32 field goals attempted, and 41 of 44 extra points) last season, mainly because $2.5 million of his 2023 salary is guaranteed. But he’ll be on borrowed time once the regular season begins if he struggles. Miami guaranteed all of Bailey’s $1.1 million contract, which means he's safe unless he suffers an injury, or struggles.

It's important to note that keeping a player on the initial 53-man roster involves cutting someone else and then bringing that player back if he's not claimed off waivers or simply signed (in the case of vested veterans).

Candidates to get cut and then brought back include McKinley, Miller, Conner, Chosen, Kroft and Crossen.