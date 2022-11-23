History Lesson: The Dolphins Coming Out of the Bye

The Miami Dolphins will return to action in Week 12 after having their bye looking to extend their winning streak to five games — and also to continue their recent run of success around their bye week.

The four-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest for the Dolphins heading into a bye, behind only the five-game run they carried into their bye last season. And the year before that, 2020, the Dolphins had a two-game winning streak before their bye.

And even better still, the Dolphins continued their winning streak after the bye each of the past two seasons, winning two more to make it seven straight in 2021 and winning three more to make it five straight in 2020.

MIAMI DOLPHINS BYE WEEK AND POST-BYE WEEK TIDBITS

-- The Dolphins have a 19-14 record in games coming off a bye. That includes wins in the first seven such games from 1990-95 (there were two byes in the 1993 season).

-- Along with the four-game winning streak this year, the Dolphins also entered their bye on a four-game run in 2000 before they came with that dramatic 40-37 overtime Monday night loss against the Jets when they blew a 30-7 fourth-quarter lead.

-- This will mark the fourth consecutive season the Dolphins play at home coming out of their bye. The previous opponents were Washington in 2019, the L.A. Rams in 2020 and the Jets in 2021.

-- This marked the sixth time the Dolphins bye came at or after the halfway point of their season, and the 7-3 record was the best. The Dolphins were 6-7 at their bye in 2020, 5-5 in 2018, 0-8 in 2007, 1-8 in 2004 and 3-5 in 1991.

-- The Dolphins' longest winning streak sandwiched around a bye is the seven-game last year, which overtook a six-game streak in the 2016 season when they won their last two before their one-week break and their first four after.

-- As a fun fact, the NFL had two byes during the 1993 season.

-- The Dolphins had their bye in Week 1 twice because of weather-related postponements, in 1992 and 2017.

-- The Dolphins played two post-bye games with an interim head coach making his debut, with Dan Campbell in 2015 and Jim Bates in 2004.

THE DOLPHINS' POST-BYE GAMES

2021 — 6-7 at the bye, on 5-game winning streak, beat N.Y. Jets 31-24

2020 — 3-3 at the bye, on 2-game winning streak, beat L.A. Rams 28-17

2019 — 0-4 at the bye, lost vs. Washington 17-16

2018 — 5-5 at the bye, having lost previous game, lost at Indianapolis 27-24

2017 — 0-0 at the bye, moved because of Week 1 postponement, won at L.A. Chargers 19-17

2016 — 3-4 at the bye, on 2-game winning streak, beat N.Y. Jets 27-23

2015 — 1-3 at the bye, on 3-game losing streak, won at Tennessee 38-10

2014 — 2-2 at the bye, having won previous game, lost vs. Green Bay 27-24

2013 — 3-2 at the bye, on 2-game losing streak, lost vs. Buffalo 23-21

2012 — 3-3 at the bye, on 2-game winning streak, won at N.Y. Jets 30-9

2011 — 0-4 at the bye, lost at N.Y. Jets 24-6

2010 — 2-2 at the bye, on 2-game losing streak, won at Green Bay 23-20 (OT)

2009 — 2-3 at the bye, on 2-game winning streak, lost vs. New Orleans 46-34

2008 — 1-2 at the bye, having won previous game, beat San Diego 17-10

2007 — 0-8 at the bye, lost vs. Buffalo 13-10

2006 — 1-6 at the bye, on 4-game losing streak, won at Chicago 31-13

2005 — 2-1 at the bye, having won previous game, lost at Buffalo 20-14

2004 — 1-8 at the bye, on 2-game losing streak, lost at Seattle 24-17

2003 — 2-1 at the bye, on 2-game winning streak, won at N.Y. Giants 23-10

2002 — 5-2 at the bye, having lost previous game, lost at Green Bay 24-10

2001 — 3-2 at the bye, having lost previous game, won at Seattle 24-20

2000 — 5-1 at the bye, on 4-game winning streak, lost at N.Y. Jets 40-37 (OT)

1999 — 2-0 at the bye, lost vs. Buffalo 23-18

1998 — 3-0 at the bye, lost at N.Y. Jets 20-9

1997 — 2-2 at the bye, on 2-game losing streak, beat Kansas City 17-14

1996 — 3-1 at the bye, having lost previous game, lost vs. Seattle 22-15

1995 — 3-0 at the bye, won at Cincinnati 26-23

1994 — 5-2 at the bye, having won previous game, won at New England 23-3

1993 — 1-1 at the bye, having lost previous game, won at Buffalo 22-13

4-1 at the bye, on 3-game winning streak, beat Indianapolis 41-27

1992 — 0-0 at the bye, moved because of weather-related postponement, won at Cleveland 27-23

1991 — 3-5 at the bye, on 2-game losing streak, won at Indianapolis 10-6

1990 — 4-1 at the bye, on 2-game winning streak, beat New England 17-10

Overall record: 19-14

At home: 7-7

Away: 12-7

