Miami Dolphins On SI 2025 Game-by-Game Predictions
Trying to predict every game of a regular season schedule before the opener always is a dicey proposition, but it didn't stop Publisher Alain Poupart and Deputy Editor Dante Collinelli from giving it their best shot on the season preview episode of the All Dolphins Podcast.
So, understanding that things change and these should not be held against either fellas, here we go:
THE MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
WEEK 1 — at Indianapolis
DC: I have a win here. I don't have much faith in the Colts and Daniel Jones. I think the Dolphins are better team in pretty much all three units if I'm being honest. Win, season record 1-0
AP: And this is where I decided not to do like always because the Dolphins usually the past three years, they have been very easy. It's like they play a bad team, it's a win. They play a good team, it's a loss just about every time. And I didn't want to do that because I think things change at some point. So I got a loss here and of course it's going to get the hate over here coming my way. They have an L. And I don't like Daniel Jones, but I think Daniel Jones in his first start, they're going to protect him, make his play easy. Jonathan Taylor could be a problem. And the Colts defense, despite some injuries in the secondary, he has some really good players. DeForest Buckner is a really good defensive lineman. Franklin is a tackling machine at linebacker. And I've said this before many times, I can see X getting two picks and then getting injured, pulling a hamstring or a groin. Loss: season record 0-1
WEEK 2 — vs. New England
DC: I have another win here. I think in Miami I think they get it done against New England, but I think New England gets a little bit frisky when we get to the end of the season. But I think the Dolphins start 2-0. Win, season record 2-0
AP: I have a win as well. I refuse to go against the Dolphins at home in September. Period. And I'm with you with that New England is going to be a problem later on in the year. Win, season record 1-1
WEEK 3 — at Buffalo
DC: I got the Bills here. I'm at the point with the Dolphins that they are going to have to beat the Bills for me to start picking them against the Bills until they beat Buffalo. I'm taking Buffalo. So that'll spoil the later game too. I got Buffalo in that one as well. Like they’ve got to prove it to me. I got to see it with my own eyeballs and then feel OK. Picking them against Buffalo right now, I don't feel OK. Loss, season record: 2-1
AP: I got the Dolphins winning that game. I got the Dolphins. There we go. Now I'm the hater. Now I'm the hater. That's why I did that. Remember in 2022, the Dolphins beat the Bills in Week 3. They did. That was in Miami, but still was Week 3. I think the Bills are going to be really, really good by the end of the year. I think they have some question marks in the secondary that could be problematic that the Dolphins could exploit and maybe find a way to attack downfield. Win, season record: 2-1
WEEK 4 — vs. N.Y. Jets
DC: I like the Dolphins here. I have them starting 3-1. I like the brain trust that the Jets brought in. I think the Jets are going to be more competent than usual, but I don't think they're going to quite get there this year. I think maybe next year is when you have to start taking the Jets a little bit more seriously, but I like Miami in this one. Win, season record: 3-1
AP: And the Dolphins are wearing their Rivalry uniforms that night, so how can they possibly lose? Good take. Strong analysis right there. For all of you who say I don't know anything about football, take that. Win, season record: 3-1
WEEK 5 — at Carolina
DC: I have another win here. I struggled with this one, though. I like the Panthers a little bit like just a little. I think Bryce Young looks a lot better. I like what they did in the offseason. I still think the Dolphins are the better team. That Panthers defense is a little little shaky. I could see that being a big Jaylen Waddell-Tyreek Hill game so I'm going to take the dolphins starting 4-1. Win, season record: 4-1
AP: And I have Carolina in that one pulling off the upset. And I will give you one player that I didn't like seeing Carolina sign recently is Hunter Renfrow because he's a slot problem and going up against a rookie slot corner, that's a tough matchup for Jason Marshall Jr. And Bryce Young, as you mentioned, really, really came on toward the end of last season. Dolphins are a better team than Carolina, no question. It's also a road game after a Monday night, just a hunch. Lose, season record: 3-2
WEEK 6 — vs. L.A. Chargers
DC: I have the Chargers here, so this would kind of be my surprise one. I do think the Dolphins and the Chargers are relatively on the same level when looking at the roster. Ultimately, this was like, I don't think the Dolphins are going to start 5-1, so we have to give a loss here at some point. So I went with the Chargers. Should be a good game, though. I think that's a winnable football game. I don't think the Dolphins are going to be five and one, so we're going to give the loss there. Lose, season record: 4-2
AP: I have the Dolphins winning Week 6. It's an October game. October 12th, the weather is still going to be an issue. The Chargers having lost Rashawn Slater is humongous for them. And I think the Dolphins have too much pass rushing for Joe Ault to be able to handle just himself on one side. Win, season record: 4-2
WEEK 7 — at Cleveland
DC: Yeah, the Dolphins there. I don't know how many games the Browns are going to win this year. That team's not very good. I got the Dolphins. Win, season record: 5-2
AP: And for some reason, don't ask me why, I have, I have Cleveland. I think the defense can give the Dolphins some trouble. Lose, season record: 4-3
WEEK 8 — at Atlanta
DC: So I actually flipped this one. I had Atlanta first and now I have Miami. This was kind of my flex game. The way I do season-long predictions is I think of a win number and then I build the predictions around the win number. Um, so I flipped this one. I do think this is a decent matchup for them. I don't particularly like Atlanta's defense very much. I like their young players on defense, but they're young and they're inexperienced. And I think you can really attack and get after them. Maybe in a few years when this team grows up a bit. Atlanta could be a problem in the NFC. I really like their young core, but I think they're maybe a year too early. I think Miami gets it done. Win, season record: 6-2
AP: I have Miami as well. I do remember, though Kyle Pitts gave the Dolphins fits. Pitts gave them fits in 2021, but he's been very, very silent ever since then. Could it be a revival game for him? I don't know, it doesn't matter. I have the Dolphins winning. Win, season record: 5-3
WEEK 9 — vs. Baltimore
DC: Yeah, I like the Ravens here. Just, I think a tough matchup for Miami in every way. I think the Ravens are really built to beat teams like Miami, ultimately. So, tough matchup. I like Baltimore. I just think they're the better team. Lose, season record: 6-3
AP: I have Baltimore as well. I think the Ravens might be the most talented team in the AFC. They're probably close to the Eagles as well, but I think they're just loaded everywhere. Lose, season record: 5-4
WEEK 10 — vs. Buffalo
DC: I spoiled this one. I got, I got the bills again. I'm sorry when they beat the Bills, I'll start picking them against the Bills, but I’ve got to see it first. Lose, season record: 6-4
AP: I personally can't see the Dolphins sweeping the Bills. That's too much of an ask. I have the Bills. Lose, season record: 5-5
WEEK 11 — vs. Washington (Madrid, Spain)
DC: I have a Dolphins win here. A surprise one. I think they go to Madrid, I think that they run the ball against a Commanders defensive front that I don't love. I think that they can get after them in the secondary as well. Stopping Jayden Daniels will be challenging. That's not going to be easy. Win, season record: 7-4
AP: This is not an easy matchup, but I got the Dolphins taking this one in Madrid. I have the Dolphins as well. Win, season record: 6-5
WEEK 13 — vs. New Orleans
DC: Yeah, I get the Dolphins. I see the Saints looking like they’ll get the No. 1 overall pick this year. Maybe I think it might be between them in Cleveland. Win, season record: 8-4
AP: Yeah, and the only question for me right now is whether they're going to be facing Spencer Rattler or will the Saints have switched to Tyler Shough by that point? Yeah, I see New Orleans as an overwhelming favorite to land that No.1 overall pick. That's a rough-looking team right there. Win, season record 7-5
WEEK 14 — at N.Y. Jets
DC: The Jets are wearing the rivalry uniforms on that day. Could be a problem. Unfortunately, I'm going to pick against them in the rivalry uniforms. I like the Dolphins in that one as well. I just think the Jets are a year away. I do. I like what they're doing. I like the direction the organization is going. I like Aaron Glenn. I like their new GM. Obviously, I'm super biased because of their team, but I like those guys. I think they're going to do a good job. But I think the Dolphins are the better team this year. I think they get the sweep. Win, season record: 9-4
AP: See, and I have the Jets here. And I remember the Dolphins being so much better than the jets in 2023, going to New York on Black Friday. And that thing is a game despite Tim Boyle being the Jets quarterback with 10-6 with basically one play left in the second quarter and then Jevon Holland, basically slamming it shut with that interception on the Fail, Mary. If that doesn't happen, I think the Dolphins still win, but they're going to halftime up 10 -6 against a really bad team. And I think Aaron Glenn is going to be a good coach. I see trouble here in that game. Lose, season record: 7-6
WEEK 15 — at Pittsburgh
DC: This is going to be a fun one, and I have the Steelers getting it. I picked the Dolphins to win a couple games when I'm not sure that I think they're the better team. I think they are the better team in this. I really don't like the Steelers, if I'm being honest. I think this is going to be one that the Steelers kind of sneak up on Miami. They get it on Monday Night Football. Lose, season record: 9-5
AP: Yeah, and the Steelers are really, really good in prime time and the Dolphins have not been good in prime time at all. I have the Steelers as well. Lose, season record: 7-7
WEEK 16 — vs. Cincinnati
DC: All right, I'm flipping this one on its head. I got the Dolphins beating the Bengals in Hard Rock Stadium. I don't like Cincinnati's defense. I don't think they're going to be able to stop anybody, and I think this is the type of team that the Bengals are going to have to worry about. As a team like Miami, I think the Bengals can outscore teams that have like OK to decent skilled position players. De’Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle against this defense, it's a lot of yards, a lot of points, and I think the Dolphins have enough juice to get a few stops on the Bengals on the other side of the ball. I think it'll be a shootout, but I’ve got Miami getting it. Win, season record: 10-5
AP: I have Cincinnati, and yeah, it could be if both quarterbacks are in the game, you could be looking at like a 45-42 game. This should be fun to watch, but I have the Bengals in that one. Lose, season record, 7-8
WEEK 17 — vs. Tampa Bay
DC: I have the Bucs. I have the Bucs coming into Hard Rock Stadium and getting the win. I really like Tampa Bay. I think if their offensive coordinator works out, I think they're going to be tough in the NFC this year, like what they've done. So I got the Bucs in this one. Lose, season record: 10-6
AP: And I have the Dolphins. How about that? And I know a lot of people are in love with the Bucs. I don't know if I'm in love with the Bucs. Love is a strong word. I like the Bucs. But to me, the best thing about the Bucs is they play the NFC South. I mean, the Bucs have won the division, what, four straight years? Yeah, they play Carolina, Atlanta, New Orleans every year. I think Baker Mayfield turned his career around very, very well. I mean, hats off to him. But I think this is a game the Dolphins win. Win, season record: 8-8
WEEK 18 — at New England
DC: I hinted at this earlier, but I actually think the Patriots get this one in New England. I think by the time the season's over, New England looks like a much better football team. I think they figure some things out under Mike Vrabel. I think Drake Maye is the real deal. I think he's going to be a good NFL quarterback, whatever that means to you. So I have the Patriots getting this one in a series split. You could flip them. I just don't think it's going to be a sweep either way. I think this will be a series split this year. Lose, season record 10-7
AP: I agree (for all the same reasons). I also have the Patriots winning that game. Lose, season record: 8-9