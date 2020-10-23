SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

OTD in Dolphins History: The Monday Night Collapse and Two Big Individual Accomplishments

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins are off for their bye week on this October 23, but the date has some major historical significance in team history.

The Dolphins have played seven games on that date through the years and compiled a 4-3 record.

But there have been some memorable games and performances, most notably the historic Monday night collapse against the Jets exactly 20 years ago today. There also were noteworthy performances by Dan Marino in 1988 and Jay Ajayi in 2016.

Let's take a quick look back:

1966 — Dolphins defeat Houston 20-13 for the first road victory in franchise history.

1977 — Dolphins defeat Seattle 31-13.

1983 — Dolphins win 21-7 at Baltimore.

1988 — Dolphins lost 44-30 at home against the Jets, but in this game Marino passes for 521 yards, which sett a franchise record that remains to this day. It was at the time the second-highest total in NFL history. Marino also set a team record with 60 pass attempts that day, though Joey Harrington broke the record in 2006 when he attempted 62 passes in a 34-24 loss against the Green Bay Packers.

2000 — Who could forget the "Monday Night Miracle" when the Dolphins somehow found a way to blow a 30-7 fourth-quarter lead against the hated New York Jets. Among the amazing aspects of the Dolphins' collapse: It began when sure-handed cornerback Sam Madison let a ball slip through his hands to turn an interception into the touchdown that began the Jets' rally; the Dolphins actually took a 37-30 lead after the Jets came back from 30-7 down to tie it at 30-30; the Jets won in overtime after a second Marcus Coleman interception because he fumbled after the first and the Dolphins recovered. The Dolphins bounced back from what could have been devastating, season-crushing loss and ended up winning the AFC East title anyway.

2011 — This was another overtime loss for the Dolphins, who found a way to blow a 15-0 lead in the final three minutes against Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos. A recovered onside kick and a fumble by quarterback Matt Moore in overtime on a sack set the stage for the 18-15 Dolphins loss.

2016 — Jay Ajayi joined some elite NFL company when he became the fourth running back in league history with a second consecutive 200-yard rushing performance. After rushing for 204 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers the previous week, Ajayi gained 214 yards in a 28-25 victory against Buffalo to join Earl Campbell, O.J. Simpson and former Dolphins running back Ricky Williams as the only backs with consecutive 200-yard games. The victory was part of the Dolphins' run to a playoff berth in Adam Gase's first year as head coach.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 7 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins will be on their bye in Week 7 while a couple of AFC East rivals have crossroards games

Alain Poupart

Passing Thoughts: More Questions About the QB Move

The Miami Dolphins' quarterback switch remains mysterious a few days after the fact

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 6

After the sixth game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

New Role a Time of Reflection for Tua

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start almost a year since his career was sidetracked by his hip injury

Alain Poupart

Fitzpatrick 'Heartbroken' Over Demotion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said he was shocked and upset about the team's decision to make a change at his position

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: In-Season QB Changes

The Miami Dolphins will be replacing their opening-day starting quarterback for non-injury reasons for the seventh time in team history

Alain Poupart

Week 7 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins didn't make much of a move up the NFL power rankings despite their big victory against the Jets, and in fact dropped in some of them

Alain Poupart

Flores on QB switch: 'A Move We Needed to Make'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores explained the move to rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: First Start for QBs

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa will become the team's 22nd starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired following the 1999 season

Alain Poupart

Report: Tua Taking Over in Miami

The Miami Dolphins reportedly will turn to rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback when they return from their bye week

Alain Poupart

by

BBQPaul