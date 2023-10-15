Dolphins move to 5-1 on the season with a 35-14 victory against the Panthers

It took longer than expected — and certainly desired — but the Miami Dolphins handled the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 exactly the way they were supposed to.

After spotting the winless Panthers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Dolphins proceeded to score the next 35 points on their way to a 42-21 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

The victory gave the Dolphins a 5-1 record, the first time since 2002 they've started that well through six games. More importantly, they remained tied with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC standings.

Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes, Raheem Mostert scored three total touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill had 163 receiving yards while sharing starring roles for the offense.

While the defense didn't come up with a turnover, it did record four sacks — two by Christian Wilkins, and one each by Bradley Chubb and Zach Sieler — and shut out the Panthers after their first two drives.

A SHOCKING START FOR THE DOLPHINS

After the teams traded punts to start the game, the Panthers took a 7-0 lead with a 64-yard touchdown drive culminated by a 6-yard run by Chuba Hubbard.

The Dolphins then went three-and-out for a second consecutive possession after an ugly third-and-1 play where Tua appeared to be ready to run a QB sneak before pulling back and throwing a lateral Mostert that was off target and led to him being tackled out of bounds for a 9-yard loss.

Carolina then went 74 yards, scoring again on a Bryce Young touchdown pass to Adam Thielen to take a shocking 14-0 lead as 14.5-point underdogs.

On the last play of the first quarter, Tua hit Hill over the middle for a 27-yard gain into Carolina territory. And the comeback was on.

DOLPHINS OFFENSE DOES ITS THING AGAIN

The Dolphins then scored touchdowns on five of their next six possessions to take care of the Panthers.

The fun began with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tua to Mostert.

Carolina then took a big gamble on its next possession, but it backfired when Laviska Shenault was stopped just short of the first-down marker after catching a pass from punter Johnny Hekker on fourth-and-8 from the Carolina 49-yard line.

After a 48-yard run on the very next play, the Dolphins quickly tied the score on a short TD pass from Tua to Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins took the lead for good on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Tua to Hill when he easily got around man coverage on the outside.

The first half ended with Carolina's Eddy Pineiro missing a 42-yard field goal attempt wide right.

After the teams traded punts to score the second half, the Dolphins offense was back at it again.

A 47-yard completion from Tua to Hill set up Mostert's 4-yard run to make it 28-14 and after the defense held on fourth-and-4 from the Miami 24, the Dolphins went 76 yards and scored again on Mostert's 1-yard run.

Mike White took over at quarterback the next time the Dolphins got the ball and his first pass attempt resulted in a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown by Troy Hill after he stared at his receiver in the right flat and Hill jumped the route.

After recovering an onside kick, the Panthers then went 37 yards for their final touchdown, a 9-yard scamper by Salvon Ahmed around the right end.

Ahmed's touchdown came after rookie Chris Brooks left the field on a cart after sustaining a lower leg injury on a rushing attempt. Cornerback Xavien Howard also left the game with a groin injury.

The Dolphins return to action next Sunday night against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

