Breaking Down the Final Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Injury Report

Based on head coach Mike McDaniel's pre-practice comments, we knew the Miami Dolphins would have a lot of players listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week. But there was no anticipation that one of them would be cornerback Xavien Howard.

The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback was an addition to the injury report Friday when he was listed as a limited participant with a groin injury.

Howard, of course, dealt with groin issues earlier in the season and missed the Week 5 game against the New York Jets, but when his name was on the injury report Wednesday he strictly was listed as being given vet rest.

Howard now becoming a question mark for the game against the Steelers is just the latest setback for a cornerback group that's had all sorts of injury issues all season, starting with veteran Byron Jones not being able to get off the Reserve/PUP list.

Along with Howard, fellow cornerbacks Keion Crossen (knee) and Kader Kohou (oblique) were listed as doubtful and questionable, respectively, for the Pittsburgh game.

Depending on how all the injuries play out, we could end up seeing a lot of Noah Igbinoghene, Justin Bethel and Elijah Campbell at cornerback against the Steelers.

Crossen and veteran tackle Terron Armstead were the only two players who did not practice Friday. Armstead, who practiced Thursday for the first time in a month, was among those players listed as questionable.

The others were T Greg Little (Achilles), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), QB Skylar Thompson (thumb), WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and DT Christian Wilkins (hand).

Ogbah returned to practice Friday after not participating the previous two days.

With two tackles listed as questionable and Austin Jackson still on IR, there's a very strong likelihood — if not a certainty — that the Dolphins will elevate veteran Brandon Shell from the practice squad Saturday and also a distinct possibility he'll make a second consecutive start.

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen was back as a full participant in practice Friday after sitting out Thursday with an illness and he didn't get a game status designation, meaning he'll be available.

STEELERS INJURY REPORT

Unlike the Dolphins' 10 players, the Steelers had only three players with game status designations.

Kick returner Steven Sims, who had an 89-yard kickoff return in the Steelers' 20-18 victory against Tampa Bay last Sunday, was ruled out. He'll be replaced as the Steelers returner by former New England Patriots player Gunner Olszewski.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) was listed as doubtful and cornerback James Pierre (hip) was listed as questionable.

Of more significance, the Steelers announced Friday that three players had exited the concussion protocol — starting QB Kenny Pickett, starting TE Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace.

The Steelers also will have back former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after he missed the Tampa Bay game because of a knee injury.

