Breaking Down the First Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins injury list just keeps adding big names every week.

While it's too early in the week to make conclusions in terms of the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first injury report included two new prominent starters: DE Emmanuel Ogbah and DT Christian Wilkins

They were among the five players listed as not practicing Wednesday, though that list includes linebacker Melvin Ingram, who got his usual vet rest day.

Ogbah (back) and Wilkins (hand) were joined on the DNP list by tackle Terron Armstead, who continues to sit out practice with the toe injury he sustained in Week 1, and cornerback Keion Crossen, who sustained a knee injury in the Week 6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

The injuries to Ogbah and Wilkins clearly will have to be monitored in part because the Dolphins carry only five defensive linemen on their active — Zach Sieler, John Jenkins and Raekwon Davis are the others.

An additional eight players were listed as limited in practice, including Xavien Howard, though the fact he was listed only with vet rest and not mention of groin issues was good news.

The other seven who were limited: LB Jerome Baker (hip), CB Kader Kohou (oblique), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), Sieler (hand), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), QB Skylar Thompson (thumb) and WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder).

Kohou and Smythe both missed the game against Minnesota because of their injuries.

The other three names on the injury report were DB Elijah Campbell (foot), TE Tanner Conner (knee) and T Greg Little (Achilles), all listed as full participants.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

STEELERS INJURY REPORT

The two most noteworthy items from the first Steelers injury report of the week involve rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Pickett was listed as a full participant, three days after he left the Steelers' 20-18 victory against Tampa Bay with a concussion. This is notable because Teddy Bridgewater, who did not sustain a concussion but was pulled from the Oct. 9 game against the Jets because a spotter thought he detected ataxia, did not practice last Wednesday and was limited last Thursday before being a full participant only last Friday.

As for Fitzpatrick, he was limited in practice Wednesday with the knee injury that kept him out of the Tampa Bay game.

The two Steelers players who didn't practice Wednesday were DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and WR Steven Sims, who had an 89-yard kickoff return against Tampa Bay but is now dealing with a hamstring injury.

Among the seven players who were limited were LB Myles Jack (ankle) and starting CB Cam Sutton (hamstring). Like Fitzpatrick, Sutton missed the Tampa Bay game.

Along with Pickett, starting tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also were full participants after missing time with a concussion.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.