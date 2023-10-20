Miami Dolphins have only two healthy tailbacks heading into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which is why Jeff Wilson's return from IR is expected

The Miami Dolphins placed rookie tailback Chris Brooks on injured reserve because of the ankle injury he suffered last week, which opens a spot on the 53-man roster that likely will go to veteran tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson, who entered training camp as the No. 2 back behind Raheem Mostert, can be activated at any point since he was designated to return last week after sitting out the required four games on IR.

Wilson has completed his second week of practice, and has been anxiously awaiting his chance to contribute to the NFL's best rushing attack after six weeks. The Dolphins are averaging 181.8 rushing yards per game, which is 70 yards more than the league average.

Brooks, who has gained 94 rushing yards on 15 carries this season, becomes the third tailback on injured reserve, joining Wilson and rookie sensation DeVon Achane, who completes his second week on injured reserve Sunday and must miss two more games before he's eligible to return from the knee injury he suffered in Miami's 31-16 win over the New York Giants.

Dolphins running out of return from IR spots

Brooks will be eligible to return from injured reserve the week of Miami's Nov. 24 game against the New York Jets, but if he's designated as one of Miami's eight players to return from injured reserve, he'll be given three weeks to practice before Miami must find a spot on the 53-man roster for him.

The Dolphins already have used its return from IR spots on offensive lineman Robert Jones, Wilson, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the intent is to use it one on Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and Achane when they've each missed four games, which is the league mandate. That leaves three more spots for injured players to return to the team. Brooks, and receivers River Cracraft (shoulder) and Erik Ezukanma (neck) are players who it could possible be used on.

Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham, who began practicing three weeks ago, does not need a designated to return spot because he's on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which is different than injured reserve. However, Needham must be added to the 53-man roster by next Wednesday or remain on PUP.

If Wilson is activated, the Dolphins likely will incorporate him into the offense for this Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because as of Friday Mostert and Salvon Ahmed are the only tailbacks available for the game unless the Dolphins call up Jake Funk from the practice squad.

Wilson is a sixth-year veteran who gained 392 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns on 84 carries with Miami last season after he was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

He's gained 2,125 rushing yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the 474 carries he's had over the past five seasons, and has caught 57 passes for 481 yards and five touchdowns.

"I’ve never had issues with players chomping at the bit and then being like, ‘All right, you have to wait,’ " Coach Mike McDaniel said. "It just means he’s going to be hungrier and I think we’ll all benefit from when that time comes."

Howard participates in second straight practice

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard participated in his second straight practice after being allowed to rest on Wednesday because of the groin injury he's nursing.

That could hint to Howard being available for Sunday's matchup against Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, which happens to be the best receiver duo the Dolphins will face all season.

The Dolphins secondary would be in a bind if Howard doesn't play because Kader Kohou, who has started opposite him this season, is nursing a neck injury that has limited his participation all week.

If Howard doesn't play this week, the Dolphins would be forced to use Eli Apple, Parry Nickerson and Justin Bethel as the cornerbacks in the nickel and dime packages.

The Dolphins also have rookie Cam Smith, the team's 2024 second-round pick, and Kelvin Joseph, whom Miami acquired in a trade that sent former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene to Dallas, but both youngsters have to earn that playing time and role in practice this week.

While Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey began practicing this week on the surgically repaired left knee, he's been ruled out for the Eagles game.

Also participating in Friday's practice was center Connor Williams, who like Howard is nursing a groin strain.