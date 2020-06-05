Dolphins Player Profile: LB Jerome Baker

As we continue through this offseason without minicamps, we'll be breaking down the players on the roster, review their 2019 performance and see how they fit for 2020.

We continue this series with linebacker Jerome Baker.

How he got to Miami

The Dolphins selected Baker in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, taking the Ohio State linebacker with the 73rd overall pick.

Contract status

Baker is in the third year of the rookie contract he signed in 2018. Baker signed a four-year deal worth $3.8 million and will have a base salary of $810, 000 this season. He's scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the season.

2019 season

After starting 11 games as a rookie, Baker started 15 games last year and led the Dolphins in tackles with 124, a total that ranked 14th in the NFL. Baker had 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception, which came against Eli Manning in the Week 15 game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants. While Baker made a lot of tackles, he didn't have quite the dramatic impact one might have thought after what was a tremendous showing in training camp and the preseason.

2020 outlook

The Dolphins built up their depth at linebacker in the offseason by signing veteran free agents Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts, and those two figure to play prominent roles.

What remains to be seen is what kind of role the returning linebackers will have, and that includes Baker.

At 225 pounds, Baker is the lightest linebacker on the Dolphins roster, and the prototypical linebacker in a 3-4 scheme is on the heavier side.

That said, Baker can run and make plays sideline to sideline, so you figure that Brian Flores and new defensive coordinator Josh Boyer will find a way to make the most of Baker's talents. He also played 97 percent of the defensive snaps last season, but he's clearly somebody who's going to be a key part of the defense.