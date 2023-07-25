Last year the Miami Dolphins had three players make the NFL's top 100 ranking; this season Miami should have more

Tua Tagovailoa has made his first appearance on the NFL’s Top 100 list, joining two other Miami Dolphins teammates.

The Dolphins' starting quarterback was ranked as player No. 82 on the poll of NFL players, who rank their peers during the final month of the previous NFL season.

Tagovailoa, who finished the 2022 season as the NFL's top-rated passer (105.5) after completing 64.8 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, was the third quarterback on the list.

Tua rated higher than Trevor Lawrence

He's ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars starter Trevor Lawrence, who checked in as player No. 96, and Chicago's Justin Fields, who was ranked player No. 86.

Tagovailoa, who has a 21-13 record as an NFL starter the past three seasons, was sandwiched on the list by Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins at number 81 and offensive tackle Terron Armstead at 83.

Armstead, who is beginning his 11th season in the league, has been ranked among the NFL's top 100 players once before, checking in as player number 79 in 2021.

Like Tagovailoa, this is Wilkins' first time on the top 100 list.

Who else can make top 100 list?

The list, which is being revealed 10 players at a time each day this week on NFL+, will definitely have All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill on it, possibly somewhere in the top 30.

Last year Hill was ranked player No. 15. And Jalen Ramsey, who is arguably viewed as the top cornerback in the NFL, will certainly be on the list. Last year Hill, who has been on the list every season but his first year (2016) in the NFL, was player No. 9.

There’s a chance Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Jevon Holland could crack the top 100 as well.

The Dolphins had three players on the list in 2022. As previously mentioned, Hill was player No. 15. Howard was ranked 56, and Waddle was player No. 63.