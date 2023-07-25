As the returning starter at running back, Raheem Mostert probably would be the player most affected if the ihe dea of tMiami Dolphins adding free agent Dalvin Cook ended up coming to fruition.

So, naturally, Mostert was asked about that possibility when he addressed the South Florida media on the day Dolphins reported for training camp.

Along with Mostert, the Dolphins brought back their other three running backs from last season — Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin — and then went out and added speedster De'Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

"I was in San Francisco, I mean, we brought in Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida, just to name a few guys," Mostert explained. "They're all starters, they're all elite guys. And they've made unbelievable plays in their career and just to add somebody like Dalvin would be good in the backfield, but at the end of the day it's more so about what's on the team right now, the guys that we got to work with and just be better as a group.

"It'd always be a bonus to add a running back in and we all learn and piggyback off each other. I mean, you see what happened last year, when we did add Jeff Wilson to the mix. You see how the game went for both of us in the running back room. So a lot has come from the value of adding another running back. It's more of a running back group that rather than going against each other because we're all on the same team at the end of the day. So that's the approach that you have to have and be a professional about it when you're bringing in somebody."

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey also was asked about the possibility of the Dolphins adding Cook since the two were teammates at Florida State University before they came into the NFL, Ramsey with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cook with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ramsey himself was a high-profile addition this offseason for the Dolphins, who acquired him in a trade with the L.A. Rams for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

"I always want to play on the same team as any of my friends or any elite player, but that ain't none of my business, to be honest with you," Ramsey said. "I'm here with these guys that are here currently. If we had DC4, I'd be happy, I promise you I will and I'd come up here and I might give you a longer little speech about it. But right now I'm focusing on myself and my teammates that are in the building right now. We're going to get after it."

WHERE THINGS STAND WITH COOK

The Dolphins are believed to be among the leading contenders to land Cook, who was released by the Vikings this offseason in a salary-related move after he rushed for more than 1,100 yards of the past four seasons.

Cook has said he's looking to be properly compensated and wants a significant role for any offense he joins. He said during his football camp this past weekend that he would be "patient with the process," which can be decoded as him saying he hasn't gotten an offer to his liking so far.

The running back market clearly is down, as evidenced by the one-year contract signed by the Giants' Saquon Barkley on Tuesday morning, which figures to play to the Dolphins' favor because Miami certainly would seem to be the favorites if money isn't a major part of the equation because it's Cook's hometown.

The other three AFC East teams have been mentioned as possibilities for Cook as well, with the New York Jets standing as maybe the biggest competition.