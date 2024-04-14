Does Miami Have A Healthy Stable of Young Talent?

While the foundation of a team can be fortified through free agency, and has for so many years in Miami, the NFL draft is crucial when it comes to building the workforce of a team.

Having a solid core of young, inexpensive players with upside allows a roster to consistently evolve, and that’s how franchises like the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks have been consistently relevant, if not competitive.

The goal is to develop young talent and sign them before they become too expensive, and leave in free agency like Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Brandon Jones, Raekwon Davis and Andrew Van Ginkel did this offseason, signing contracts the Dolphins weren’t willing to match.

Here’s a top 10 list at Miami’s next batch of youngsters — players 25 and under — who moving forward should or could represent the franchise’s future.

1. WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle is half of the NFL’s best receiver duo considering he’s accounted for 2,813 receiving yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 191 catches he had with Tyreek Hill the past two seasons. He’s the first receiver in franchise history to produce three straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and he’ll likely produce a fourth if he can stay healthy. The Dolphins are expected to trigger his fifth-year option next month, committing to pay him $15.6 million for the 2025 season. But it would be wise to get a multi-year deal done now before the price escalates.

2. OLB. Jaelan Phillips

This former University of Miami standout was trending up, finally playing like the game-changer he had the talent to be when his Achilles popped in a late November win against the New York Jets. Now, this 26-game starter is facing a grueling rehab, and whether he comes back in peak form could impact his future wages. The Dolphins likely will trigger his fifth-year option, committing to pay him $14.6 million for the 2025 season, but Phillips will likely be lobbying for a $100-plus million contract.

3. S Jevon Holland

Holland is viewed as one of the NFL’s top young safeties based on the diverse skill set he’s shown in his 42 starts the past three seasons. While he hasn’t delivered dynamic statistics (5.31 tackles per game, five career interceptions, four forced fumbles, four recovered fumbles and four sacks) his instincts and athleticism hints that he can do more. Holland is scheduled to earn $3.3 million in 2024, but he and his camp will be lobbying for a lucrative extension like the four-year, $58 million extension the New England Patriots recently gave fellow safety Kyle Dugger.

4. RB De’Von Achane

Achane took the league by storm as a rookie, when healthy. He totaled 103 carries for 800 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, which is the best rushing average of any tailback in NFL history with a minimum of 100 carries. He scored 11 touchdowns in the 11 regular season games he played, and the thought is that the 22-year-old will at least split the tailback workload with Raheem Mostert in 2024, if not take over the lead back role. Expect Miami's offense to be built around the speed he brings to the backfield.

5. T Austin Jackson

Because Jackson began his NFL career before he could legally drink, he’ll have started 46 games at the age of 25 before the 2024 season starts. Miami signed Jackson to a three-year extension that’s potentially worth $36 million last Decebver because of how solid his performance was at right tackle in 2023, and the hope is that he’ll continue to serve as a stabilizing force for an offensive line that potentially will feature three new starters.

6. CB Kader Kohou

Kohou was Miami’s top performing rookie in 2022 despite being an undrafted cornerback. He started 13 games and established himself as one of the team’s top young talents that season. However, his second season was filled with struggles, and raised some concerns about his play in zone coverage. It’ll be interesting to see if this 24-year-old can rebound from his second-season slump and lock down the nickel cornerback role again.

7. TE Julian Hill

This former Campbell standout didn’t just beat out a 2023 draft pick (Elijah Higgins) for a spot on the 53-man roster, he leapfrogged a couple of veterans (Tyler Kroft and Tanner Conner) for a prominent role in the Dolphins offense. As an undrafted rookie, Hill handled 343 offensive snaps, and started four of the 15 games he played in 2023. This season he’ll have stiffer competition because Miami added veteran tight ends Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson to the room.

8. WR Erik Ezukamna

This former Texas Tech standout has played in three regular season games in his first two seasons, which hints that the clock is ticking on his development. The 2022 fourth-round pick struggled learning Miami’s offense as a rookie, and suffered a neck injury that got him placed on injured reserve early into his second year. This 24-year-old needs to take the no excuses approach to this camp because he could easily find himself unemployed if Miami signs a veteran free agent, and/or drafts another young receiver.

9. CB Cam Smith

Even though Smith, the Dolphins’ 2023 second-round pick, played less than 20 snaps on defense last season for a secondary in need of cornerback help, his athleticism and speed — which was showcased on special teams — hints that he has what it takes to succeed in the NFL. The hope is that the maturation will come and that a new batch of coaches will do a better job of reaching the 23-year-old in his second season.

10. LB Channing Tindall

The Dolphins have spent the past two seasons developing this former University of Georgia linebacker, hoping that the 2022 third-round pick would become a reliable contributor on defense. But that hasn’t happened, and as a result Miami signed Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker Jr. this offseason. But it’s possible that this 24-year-old could turn the corner in Anthony Weaver’s defense, which will be the third he'll be learning in three years.