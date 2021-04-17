Dolphins Players Release Statement, but Exactly What Does It Mean?

The Miami Dolphins joined the long list of teams whose players released a statement through the NFLPA regarding the offseason program, but theirs was perhaps the most nebulous message of all.

Whereas some statements indicated every player would skip the voluntary offseason workouts, the Dolphins players' statement didn't specifically make mention of players on the team skipping in-person workouts.

"Our team came together to discuss the current situation regarding COVID-19 and the lack of clear and timely protocols put into place by the NFL," the NFLPA statement on behalf of Dolphins players read. "The most significant fact from that discussion was the health and safety benefits of a fully virtual offseason. Last year, league-wide injury data showed players experienced a 23% reduction in missed time.

"For these reasons, the Miami Dolphins stand in solidarity with players across the league who are making informed decisions to exercise their right to not attend voluntary in-person workouts this offseason. We will hold each other accountable in making sure every player is getting their work in. Fins Up!"

The Dolphins players' statement was the 14th around the NFL this week, and it was followed by one from Los Angeles Rams players.

Other NFLPA statements involved players from the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

The announcement from Dolphins players really will have no effect on the first phase of the offseason program, from April 19 through May 14, which featured virtual meetings all along.

The impact might come in the second phase, which is scheduled to involve on-field drills with coaches, though no contact and done at a teaching pace.

The third phase, from May 24 to June 18, is scheduled to feature 10 OTAs, at full speed but with no contact. It's during that team that each team can have a three-day mandatory minicamp.

The offseason plan includes both a post-draft rookie minicamp and a rookie football development program. The rookie minicamp can be scheduled either one or two weekends after the draft, meaning either May 7-9 or May 14-16.

The NFLPA, which had been pushing for a second consecutive all-virtual offseason program, did not agree to this setup but the league had the right to implement those rules, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

As we indicated earlier, certain Dolphins have extra financial incentive to attend the offseason program, namely in the form of workout bonuses.

The Dolphins roster includes 13 players with 2021 workout bonuses ranging from $25,000 to $200,000 for kicker Jason Sanders, according to spotrac.com.

Sanders, who signed a five-year contract extension in the offseason, but it starts in 2022. For this year, his base salary is $900,000, so $200,000 is most definitely not an insignificant amount.

The next largest workout bonus, according to spotrac.com, goes to DeVante Parker at $100,000; followed by Albert Wilson and Jesse Davis at $75,000; Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant at $50,000; and Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah, Eric Rowe, Ereck Flowers, Zach Sieler, Clayton Fejedelem and Adam Shaheen at $25,000.