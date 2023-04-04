The Miami Dolphins have addressed several positions this offseason, but more work needs to be done

The Miami Dolphins have been bargain shopping most of free agency this offseason and seem to be in full draft mode, getting prepared for the NFL draft at the end of the month.

The Dolphins have 26 open spots on the team’s 90-man roster, which means there are still roughly a dozen free agents to sign and infuse onto the team’s 90-player training camp roster, which likely will have more than dozen rookies (draftees and undrafted free agents) join the team in May.

To get prepared for the draft and the post-draft wave of free agency, it is important to understand what team roles still need to be addressed and what units need more bodies. Here’s a thorough breakdown of the Dolphins' needs moving forward.

Offensive tackle

Miami’s biggest need is to find a starting right tackle who can protect Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side. Nobody is certain that player presently is on the roster.

Not only should Austin Jackson’s name be written in as the starting right tackle in pencil because of his struggles the past three seasons, and his troublesome injuries, which limited him to two games last year. But it would be wise for Miami to find an offensive tackle who can serve as Terron Armstead’s backup on the left side.

As the roster stands, if something happened to Armstead, a 10-year veteran who has never played a full NFL season, the Dolphins could be forced to start Kendall Lamm, a journeyman who has started 29 games in his eight seasons, Jackson or Liam Eichenberg as his replacement.

And we’ve all seen how Jackson and Eichenberg struggled manning the left tackle spot before Armstead arrived. Someone must be added to the mix.

Tight end

Durham Smythe has started 56 of the 79 games he’s played for the Dolphins the past five seasons, so viewing him as a fill-in would be disrespectful since three different coaching staffs viewed his in-line blocking as something that was beneficial to the team.

Miami added Eric Saubert to this unit in free agency, but his contract hints he’ll be given an opportunity to earn a role, not gifted one. Tanner Conner, a former college receiver, showcased upside during training camp. We’ll see how much development was made last season this summer.

But Miami would be wise to add another starting caliber tight end to develop, and coincidentally (or not), this happens to be one of the 2023 NFL draft’s deepest positions. Miami might need to use one of its two second-day selections (picks No. 51 and pick No. 84) to secure one of the six tight ends — Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Iowa’s Sam LaPorta, Georgia’s Darnell Washington, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave or South Dakota’s Tucker Kraft — labeled as a top 100 prospects in this draft.

Defensive line depth

Unless Christian Wilkins gets his $10.7 million fifth-year option turned into a multi-year contract, the Dolphins could be resetting their entire defensive line next season since every player on the front line but Emmanuel Ogbah is playing on the final year of their existing deal.

And even Ogbah’s salary ($15.8 million) in 2024 is an option year for the Dolphins, who could release him and get back the identical amount in cap space.

This means an infusion of young three and zero technique defensive linemen are needed for developmental purposes since it takes a year or two for a college player to master the scheme and the roles that come with each spot.

Safety depth

Brandon Jones will be 10 months into the rehabilitation of his torn ACL in August. Because of all the running associated with his position, it would be irresponsible for Jones to be practicing with the team until the preseason arrives.

That means Miami might be forced to lean on newcomer DeShon Elliott to be paired with starter Jevon Holland for most of the offseason program and training camp.

The Dolphins also would benefit from adding a safety who can help cover tight ends since Eric Rowe hasn’t been re-signed, and someone to serve as a core special teams contributor since Clayton Fedejelem hasn’t been re-signed.

Wide receiver

The Dolphins already have six receivers who should be viewed as front-runners to make it onto the 53-man roster, and all of them bring something unique. But what this unit lacks is size, with the exception of Erik Ezukanma (6-2, 206 pounds) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (6-2, 197 pounds), and neither Ezukanma or Wilson are skyscrapers. The Dolphins should be targeting a receiver who can serve as a jump-ball weapon in the red zone, especially since Mike Gesicki is now a member of the New England Patriots.

Linebacker depth

If Channing Tindall, the Dolphins’ 2022 third-round pick, isn’t ready to take a step forward and become a reliable backup, the Dolphins could be in trouble because David Long Jr. has been plagued with soft tissue injuries throughout his career.

Depth at outside linebacker is solid because of the signing of Malik Reed and re-signing of Andrew Van Ginkel, but what NFL team has enough pass rushers? That’s why Miami would benefit from adding at least a pair of inside and outside linebackers. And not just from a depth standpoint at both linebacker positions because those body types are typically core special teams contributors on kickoff block and kickoff coverage units.

A veteran can be added later, much like the Dolphins signed Melvin Ingram late in the offseason program last year and Trey Flowers right before the season. However, the aged options likely won’t be core special-teamers.

Another center

Connor Williams blossomed into a top 10 center last season in his first year at that position. But he’s entering the final year of the two-year, $14 million contract he signed.

Unless he signs an extension in the coming weeks the Dolphins not only need to find a backup interior player who can snap but a youngster to be developed because Dan Feeney, who signed to a 1-year deal worth $3.2 million this offseason, isn’t a long-term solution.

And Miami has signed a backup center before (Matt Skura) who didn’t make it to the 53-man roster. Miami needs three centers to snap the ball through training camp, so adding someone who can at least be developed on the practice squad is ideal.



Running back

Re-signing all four of last year’s tailbacks can be categorized as a wise and safe approach. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. obviously are in the lead for the top two roles. Myle Gaskin has proven he’s a reliable option throughout his first four seasons and Salvon Ahmed has upside as a pass catching weapon.

But Miami’s missing a power back who can convert a tough third-and-2 run since fullback Alec Ingold has handled 21 carries in his first four seasons. Adding someone who can gain those tough, physical yards and also pass-protect would be beneficial.



Quarterback

A fourth arm would be beneficial for the offseason program and training camp considering all three quarterbacks — Tagovailoa, Mike White and Skylar Thompson — have durability issues stemming from their college days.

Since none of them would be placed in the strong arm camp when it comes to quarterbacks, adding a fourth quarterback to keep the top-tier guys on a pitch count in the offseason is wise.