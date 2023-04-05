Scouting report on Ohio State interior offensive lineman Luke Wypler and how he would fit with the Miami Dolphins

OHIO STATE IOL LUKE WYPLER

Basic background: Wypler earned Ohio State’s starting center spot during fall camp in 2021, and he never gave it up. He ended up starting 13 games last season, helping the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoffs. Wypler was a highly touted recruit from St. Joseph Regional High School in New Jersey. He was a consensus four-star recruit and was the state’s top-rated player, according to 247Sports. In his two seasons as a starter, Wypler helped the Buckeyes rank near the top of the Big-10 in almost every major offensive category.

Pros of Wypler's Game

Wypler’s best tool is his intelligence. He’s an intelligent player who understands his own strengths and weaknesses quite well. He has an excellent understanding of how to take advantage of angles in the running game and how to use his hands in pass protection. That allows him to win some reps against players with more natural talent than he does. However, Wypler has plenty of natural ability in his own right. He displays good core strength to anchor against power rushes and is a solid enough athlete to make an impact out in space or climbing to the second level. His experience working with so many NFL-caliber offensive linemen the past two years has made him a great communicator on the line. The Buckeyes rarely allowed pressures on stunts and games last season, partly thanks to Wypler’s communication up front. Overall, Wypler’s strengths project well to a starting center in a zone-heavy scheme.

Cons of Wypler's Game

While Wypler’s consistent technique and football IQ allow him to win reps against more athletic players sometimes, it doesn’t always bail him out. He’s limited when it comes to quickness and power. Speedier interior rushers can beat him off the snap, and Wypler won’t create a ton of movement in the running game without the help of advantageous angles created by the scheme. Simply put, Wypler is a solid player right now, but he lacks the upside to be a true difference-maker on the interior. He’s also a little scheme-limited. The Dolphins are a primary zone-blocking scheme — Wypler’s strength — but they mix in power concepts from time to time, with which Wypler may struggle.

HOW LUKE WYPLER FITS THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Dolphins have a need on the interior offensive line, and Wypler’s strengths generally mesh well with what the Dolphins do schematically.

However, Wypler is a center, and given his lack of arm length (11th percentile), he’s not a viable option to move to guard. If the Dolphins take Wypler, it would mean moving Connor Williams back to left guard, where he played his entire career before last season.

This would be a net positive for Miami, assuming Williams can maintain his solid play from last season at his old position. The risk is Williams regresses a bit and Wypler is not enough of a difference-maker to make the position change worth it.

Wypler also makes sense as a developmental option. Williams’ contract is up after this season, and he’ll likely want a significant raise after playing well in back-to-back seasons. Wypler would be a cheap, reliable replacement at a critical position.

Drafting a center makes sense now and for the future. Wypler is a solid scheme fit, and he’s smart enough to play in Year 1. The only hangup is the game of musical chairs it would create up front.

Chances Wypler makes it to 51

Most draft websites have Wypler ranked closer to 100 than 50, so it’s fair to assume there’s a good chance he will make it to 51. Pure centers aren’t typically drafted before pick 50 unless they have elite size and athletic ability.

Wypler has neither of those traits. Wypler’s film lines up with Miami selecting him at 85 rather than 51. His lack of upside and middling athletic ability make him a tough sell just outside the top 50.

At pick 85, Wypler’s high floor becomes more appealing. He can come in and provide stable play early in his career, giving the Dolphins time to find an option with higher upside at the position.

If center isn’t a priority for the Dolphins — it seems like it is since they moved Williams there despite a hole at left guard — Wypler can manage as a long-term starter.

Wypler makes a ton of sense for the Dolphins, but taking him at 51 would put undo expectations on him.

