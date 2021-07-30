Miami Dolphins Training Camp Day 4: Practice Observations

Highlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice

Highlights, lowlights and observations for the third practice (day 4) of Miami Dolphins training camp:

-- Xavien Howard and Will Fuller V both missed practice with injuries, along with the three remaining players on PUP — DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts.

-- As he did Thursday after leaving practice, Howard appeared wearing a safari hat.

-- Larnel Coleman made his first appearance after starting camp on the Reserve/COVID list, but he walked off the field accompanied by a trainer.

-- Lynn Bowden Jr. took the place of Noah Igbinoghene in joining Jakeem Grant and Jaylen Waddle to field kickoffs. Grant took part in the first set of kickoff returns Thursday before sitting out the second set.

-- On the first play of 7-on-7, Tua Tagovailoa hit a pass downfield to Jaylen Waddle before two plays later completing a bomb down the right sideline to Robert Foster, who has done nothing but impress since the start of the offseason program.

-- Foster later caught another deep pass, that one down the left sideline and from Jacoby Brissett.

-- Tagovailoa had another nice completion down the middle of the field to Waddle.

-- Grant made a nice diving catch of a long sideline pass from Tagovailoa.

-- Wide receiver Kirk Merritt made a nice diving catch on a low pass from Reid Sinnett.

-- Grant continues having a really good day, making a nifty catch of a Tua pass in the back of the end zone.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel batted down a Tua pass at the line of scrimmage.

-- Merritt made a brilliant catch in the end zone on an alley oop from Brissett when he jumped over Williams to grab the ball.

-- Justin Coleman came up with an end-zone interception against Tagovailoa after his pass went off the hands of his intended receiver.

-- Rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips was not spotted on the field in the latter portions of practice.

-- The defense got good pressure in the first portion of a later team drill.

-- Rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg committed a false start in a team drill.

-- Eric Rowe had great coverage against Mike Gesicki, but Tagovailoa put the ball where only Gesicki could catch it and Gesicki went down to make a great catch. That was Tua's best pass of camp so far.