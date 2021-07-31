Miami Dolphins Training Camp Day 5: Practice Observations

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice

Highlights, lowlights and observations for the fourth practice (day 5) of Miami Dolphins training camp:

-- Fans were at practice for the first time since 2019 and Christian Wilkins was the first player to walk toward to acknowledge their presence and get them pumped up.

-- It was pretty much a full house at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

-- Tua Tagovailoa then walked toward the stands and spoke to the fans, thanking them for their support and reminding them to stay hydrated.

-- Tight end Mike Gesicki missed practice with what was termed a medical issue.

-- Xavien Howard returned to the practice.

--Jaelan Phillips and Will Fuller V were the only active players to sit out practice with injuries. Both of them are day-to-day, according to Brian Flores.

-- Practice opened with a 3-on-3 goal-line drill, with Tagovailoa throwing a short touchdown pass to running back Myles Gaskin.

--Later in that drill, cornerback Terrell Bonds intercepted Reid Sinnett.

-- Jamal Perry later stepped in front of a Tua pass near the sideline and intercepted Tagovailoa.

-- To start off 11-on-11, the offensive line had Austin Jackson at left tackle, Liam Eichenberg at left guard, Michael Deiter at center, Rob Hunt at right guard and Jesse Davis at right tackle.

-- Linebacker Brennan Scarlett punched the ball away from Lynn Bowden Jr. after a short reception in team drills and Brandon Jones recovered.

-- Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr. joined Jaylen Waddle and Jakeem Grant in fielding punts.

-- Robert Foster (again) made a nice diving catch of a Tua pass on the first play of a team passing drill (no linemen). Foster has been really, really impressive since the spring.

-- Justin Coleman came up with a nice pass breakup against Waddle on the third play.

-- Rookie Jevon Holland dropped an interception right into his hands on a pass down the middle.

-- Foster came up limping after making yet another catch. He was back on the field after a few plays.

-- Tua had a 20-yard completion down the middle to Waddle, who went down to make a sliding catch, in an 11-on-11 drill.

-- Christian Wilkins got to Brissett quickly on a pass play.

-- Adam Shaheen made a nice leaping catch of a Tua pass on a play where there was a lot of pressure and the quarterback held the ball for a long time.

-- Linebacker Brennan Scarlett had a would-be sack against Tua.

-- Jesse again didn't participate in the full practice, ending the session with a baseball hat on. Rookie Larnel Coleman took over for Davis at right tackle with the first O-line.

-- Tua threw a beautiful pass down the middle right over a leaping Byron Jones right to Albert Wilson for what would have been a long touchdown. That was the best throw of the day.

-- Tua came back shortly thereafter with a long completion down the right sideline to — who else? — Robert Foster.

-- Rookie tight end Hunter Long came up with a nice diving catch of a pass from Brissett.

-- Jakeem Grant made a spectacular leaping catch on a 30-yard Brissett pass when he jumped in front of CB Trill Williams.

-- Scarlett had another would-be sack against Tua at the start of another 11-on-11 drill.

-- Wilkins had another nice play in 11-on-11s when he got through the line and batted down a pass from Brissett.

-- Andrew Van Ginkel would have had a would-be sack against Tua on another 11-on-11 play.

-- Tua came back with a strike down the middle to Isaiah Ford against tight coverage by Justin Coleman.

-- Vince Biegel shot through the line to meet Salvon Ahmed in the backfield on a running play.