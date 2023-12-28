Practice Report: Tua Looks Fine, No Waddle or Mostert

Tua Tagovailoa was listed on the injury report with thumb and quad issues

Miami Dolphins fans can stop sweating about Tua Tagovailoa and his injured thumb and quad.

At least that's the conclusion one could reach from the portion of practice open to the media Thursday when Tua looked pretty much how Tua always looks.

Tua's injury situation became a potential concern when he showed up on the first injury report ahead of the Week 17 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, but he didn't appear to be wearing any protective or medical equipment at practice Thursday and he threw the ball perfectly fine.

Before practice, offensive coordinator Frank Smith was asked several different questions related to Tua and his thumb injury and he basically said that every player is dealing with some kind of medical issue, joking that he himself was dealing with a paper cut.

WADDLE, MOSTERT STILL OUT

While any concern about Tua's availability for the Baltimore game should be put to bed, it's headed in the other direction for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

He missed a second consecutive practice Thursday because of the high ankle sprain he sustained in the 22-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys and, while head coach Mike McDaniel refused to rule him earlier this week, it doesn't look good for his availability.

Running back Raheem Mostert also missed a second consecutive practice because of knee and ankle issues, but Mostert also didn't practice the first two days last week and did play against the Cowboys.

Guard Robert Hunt, who has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and running back De'Von Achane, who is nursing a toe injury, both were out for stretching but didn't look as though they would be practicing.

Right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique) and wide receiver Robbie Chosen (concussion) each was practicing with a red (no-contact) jersey.

KEY PLAYERS BACK

Along with Jackson and Chosen, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead were back at practice after missing Wednesday.

Hill looked fine running routes during the open portion.