The Miami Dolphins' practice squad features a nice mix of young players and veterans, as well as good balance between offense and defense.

It's a group that's worth monitoring because one or two of those 16 players on the practice squad will be elevated to help out each week and the likelihood is that one or more of them will wind up getting signed to the 53-man roster at some point in 2023, as wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III did last year.

With that in mind, here's our ranking of the 16 practice squad players in terms of likelihood of starting a game for the Dolphins or making a contribution at some point, understanding that injuries ultimately could be the deciding factor.

PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYERS WITH STARTING POTENTIAL

1. DT DA'SHAWN HAND — The former Detroit Lions fourth-round pick might be on the current 53-man roster if not for a knee injury flaring up late in training camp. As it is, he could become a better alternative for the Dolphins than rookie free agent Brandon Pili if they find themselves having a sudden need for a defensive lineman.

2. WR ROBBIE CHOSEN — Re-signed Monday, Chosen. clearly has the experience and the track record that the Dolphins can count on him if they have wide receiver injury issues.

3. OLB CHASE WINOVICH — Winovich has starting experience and some pass-rushing ability, plus he can contribute on special teams.

4. LB ALEXANDER JOHNSON — The Dolphins don't have a lot of veteran depth behind starters Jerome Baker and David Long Jr. (outside of Duke Riley) and Johnson is familiar with the scheme from his three seasons with Vic Fangio in Denver.

PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYERS WITH SPECIAL TEAMS EXPERIENCE

5. TE TANNER CONNER — Conner lost out to rookie free agent Julian Hill in the battle for the third tight end spot, but it could be that he gets a call-up once he gets back to full form after only being activated off PUP the week before roster cuts.

6. S JOSHUA KALU — The Dolphins have some depth at safety, but Kalu brings starting experience at safety and a lot of special teams snaps.

7. RB DARRYNTON EVANS — The Dolphins do have a lot of depth at running back, but Jeff Wilson Jr. already is on injured reserve and De'Von Achane is just recovering from a shoulder injury.

8. LB CAMERON GOODE — Goode is back in the same place he was last year, but he should be able to help out on special teams and on defense in a pinch if called upon.

9. C ALAMA ULUAVE — The Dolphins don't have a pure center on the roster besides Connor Williams (himself a transplanted guard), so the rookie free agent could get the call if something were to happen to Williams and the team suddenly felt uncomfortable with its backup options.

10. WR BRAYLON SANDERS — Like Goode, Sanders also was on the practice squad last year and he got a call-up for a couple of games. He's clearly behind Chosen in the pecking order, though.

11. DT RASHARD LAWRENCE — Lawrence is a four-year NFL veteran with some starts on his resume, though he's probably behind Hand.

THE DEVELOPMENTAL PLAYERS ON THE PRACTICE SQUAD

12. CB ETHAN BONNER — The Dolphins have a lot of cornerbacks on their roster, but they also have a lot of injuries. Bonner has potential but is raw, so this would look like a long shot.

13. OL CHASEN HINES — This 2022 sixth-round pick from the Patriots looks like the kind of player a team wants to evaluate for itself to see exactly what the potential might be. The Dolphins do have an awful lot of options at guard, though.

14. T JAMES TUNSTALL — This rookie free agent from Cincinnati looks like a developmental project and it would be a surprise if he got the call at any point in 2023.

15. WR RALEIGH WEBB — Webb played 12 games as a rookie last year with the Ravens and Patriots, and his contributions likely would come strictly on special teams.

16. TE NICK BOWERRS — A blocking tight end from Penn State, Bowers played five games for the Raiders in 2021 before spending last season on the Bengals practice squad.