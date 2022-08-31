Projecting the Dolphins Practice Squad After Silent Waiver Claim Period

The claiming period for players waived during the cuts to the 53-man limit has come and gone, and the Miami Dolphins did not add anybody in that process.

It's possible, though we don't know at this point, that they put in a claim for a player but lost out to a team with a higher priority spot — the Dolphins were 15th in the claiming order.

The Dolphins did have one of their roster cuts claimed, that being defensive tackle Benito Jones, who now is a member of the Detroit Lions.

PRACTICE SQUAD POSSIBILITIES

With the end of the claiming period for "final" roster cuts, teams could begin putting together their practice squad of up to 16 players, including six with more than two years of NFL experience.

Practice squad players can be elevated for regular season games a maximum of three times during the year.

Any players waived Tuesday who did not get claimed now is eligible to be signed, either to the practice squad or the active roster, and as is usually the case you can expect the Dolphins practice squad to be heavily loaded with players who were in training camp with the team this summer.

Two who might not want to stick around are wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr., who might prefer a change of scenery after once being on the Dolphins' active roster.

If we're going to try to predict the opening practice squad, this is a list of players we'd have to start with: RB Za'Quandre White, RB Gerrid Doaks, WR River Cracraft, WR Braylon Sanders, T Blaine Andries, G/T Adam Pankey, T Larnel Coleman, DT Niles Scott, DL Ben Stille, Edge Darius Hodge, Edge Porter Gustin, LB Cameron Goode, S Verone McKinley III, DB Quincy Wilson, LB Calvin Munson and CB Elijah Hamiton.

Tackle Kellen Diesch seemed like a logical candidate as well, but Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald is reporting he'll instead be joining the Chicago Bears practice squad.

Look for the full practice squad to be announced sometime late Wednesday afternoon.