Dolphins Preseason Opener Game Facts, TV Info, and More

The Miami Dolphins open their 2023 preseason schedule against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins open their 2023 preseason schedule against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night, and we've got all the pertinent info here, with some bonus tidbits thrown in just for fun.

GAME FACTS

RECORD: Miami Dolphins (0-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0)

KICKOFF: Friday, Aug. 11; 7 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: Temperatures ranging from 84-87 degrees between 7 and 10 p.m. ET, per AccuWeather, with mostly sunny or clear skies and a "Real Feel of 98 at 7 p.m. Chance of rain is 23 percent in the 7 p.m. hour, dropping to 5 percent the next two hours. Wind expected to be at 7-8 mph.

BETTING LINE: Atlanta -145 on PointsBet

PRESEASON SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 10-8

LAST MEETING: 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 34, Falcons 27

DOLPHINS 2022 PRESEASON: 2-1 record; won 26-24 at Tampa Bay, lost 15-13 vs. Las Vegas, won 48-10 vs. Philadelphia

WHERE, HOW TO WATCH

In South Florida: The game will be broadcast live on CBS 4.

In the Atlanta area: The game will be shown live on FOX 5.

Live streaming: The game will be available on fuboTV (start your free trial)

National television: The game will be shown on replay on NFL Network on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 4 a.m. ET (middle of the night from Friday to Saturday) with the Dolphins broadcast (Steve Goldstein on play-by-play, Kim Bokamper as color analyst, Mike Cugno on the sidelines). The Falcons-Dolphins matchup is NOT among the 10 preseason games this weekend that will be shown live by NFL Network.

LINEUP NOTES AND OTHER TIDBITS

-- Dolphins players not expected to play because of injuries or recovering from injuries: WR Jaylen Waddle, T Terron Armstead, S Brandon Jones, CB Keion Crossen, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., CB Ethan Bonner

-- In their 2022 preseason opener against Tampa Bay, Skylar Thompson was the only quarterback the Dolphins used.

-- A total 17 starters or front-line players were kept out of that 2022 preseason opener: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Chase Edmonds, LB Melvin Ingram, S Jevon Holland, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, CB Byron Jones, CB Xavien Howard, FB Alec Ingold, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Jerome Baker, C Connor Williams, T Terron Armstead, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, DT Zach Sieler and DT Christian Wilkins.

-- Just slightly more half of the 90 players on the active roster — 46 players, to be exact — were not with the Dolphins in their 2022 preseason opener: RB De'Von Achane, LB Mitchell Agude, CB Eli Apple, P Jake Bailey, WR Braxton Berrios, CB Justin Bethel, CB Ethan Bonner, DT Josiah Bronson, RB Chris Brooks, DE Randy Charlton, WR Robbie Chosen, T Geron Christian, LB Bradley Chubb, WR Chris Coleman, G Lester Cotton, WR Daewood Davis, S Myles Dorn, S DeShon Elliott, OL Dan Feeney, CB Mark Gilbert, DT Da'Shawn Hand, T Ryan Hayes, TE Elijah Higgins, TE Julian Hill, TE Tyler Kroft, T Kendall Lamm, LB David Long Jr., LB Aubrey Miller Jr., LB Garrett Nelson, CB Parry Nickerson, T Cedric Ogbuehi, DT Brandon Pili, CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Malik Reed, LB Mike Rose, TE Eric Saubert, CB Cam Smith, S Keidron Smith, WR Freddie Swain, CB Bryce Thompson, T James Tunstall, DT Jaylen Twyman, OL Alama Uluave, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., T Isaiah Wynn.

-- Conversely, 44 players on the roster for the 2022 preseason opener no longer are with the team: WR Trent Sherfield, T Larnel Coleman, C Michael Deiter, TE Mike Gesicki, RB Sony Michel, DT John Jenkins, DE Porter Gustin, LB Sam Eguavoen, WR Lynn Bowden, P Thomas Morstead, WR Mohamed Sanu, WR Preston Williams, S Eric Rowe, RB Gerrid Doaks, CB Elijah Hamilton, DB DeAngelo Ross, DB Quincy Wilson, LB Darius Hodge, S Clayton Fejedelem, RB ZaQuandre White, LB Calvin Munson, LB Deandre Johnson, LB Brennan Scarlett, P Sterling Hofrichter, OL Cole Banwart, T Kellen Diesch, G Solomon Kindley, T Blaise Andries, G Adam Pankey, TE Cethan Carter, WR DeVonte Dedmon, TE Hunter Long, DL Ben Stille, DL Owen Carney, DT Benito Jones, DL Jordan Williams, RB Chase Edmonds, QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Sheldrick Redwine, CB Byron Jones, FB John Lovett, LB Elandon Roberts, T Greg Little, TE Adam Shaheen.