TV Info for Dolphins-Bucs Game

The Miami Dolphins will open their preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday

The Miami Dolphins will open their preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, but it will not be among the eight games this weekend televised live by NFL Network.

Instead, the game will be shown on replay twice in the following days — Sunday at 7 a.m. ET and Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET (Tuesday night/Wednesday morning).

The game will be televised live on CBS affiliate WFOR, with Steve Goldstein joined by Hall of Famer Jason Taylor in the booth and Kim Bokamper on the sideline.

The NFL Network replay will feature the Tampa Bay preseason broadcast team of Chris Myers, Ronde Barber and Dan Lucas on the sideline.

The Tampa Bay game will be the only road preseason game for the Dolphins in 2022; they will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 20 and the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 27, with both games starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The game against the Eagles will be preceded by two joint practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Aug. 24-25. Those practices will start at 10:25 a.m. ET and will be open to fans — visit miamidolphins.com to register and get tickets.

