Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed

This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting.

Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.

It's wide receiver Tyreek Hill who is leading the way, with the fourth-most votes of any player in the league with 83, 576, behind only Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (90,313), Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (87,384), Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (83, 947) and Giants RB Saquon Barkley (83,947).

Additionally, Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (63,170) and tackle Terron Armstead (21, 826) each lead their position in the AFC voting so far.

Tua Tagovailoa is third among AFC quarterbacks in the first round of results behind Mahomes and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

Fans can vote for their Pro Bowl selections online at nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on team sites until Dec. 16 and starting Dec. 1, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter for the final two weeks of Pro Bowl Games Vote. To cast a Twitter vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 16.

The 2023 Pro Bowl will have a different look after becoming the Pro Bowl Games with a week-long celebration of player skills capped by a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023.

DOLPHINS ADD VETERAN TACKLE

With Armstead and Austin Jackson both leaving the Houston game early because of injuries, the Dolphins got some reinforcement at tackle Monday when they signed veteran Kendall Lamm.

The 30-year-old from Appalachian State, who has been out of the NFL since being released by the Detroit Lions in late August, has played 86 NFL games with 28 starts over the past seven seasons.

His most extensive action came in 2018 when he started 13 games for the Houston Texans. He appeared in 12 games with one start for the Tennessee Titans in 2021 but was released this offseason.

Along with that move, the Dolphins restored wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad after he had been on that unit's injured list, and also released WR Calvin Jackson and OL Grant Hermanns from the practice squad.

The Dolphins' active roster currently includes eight offensive linemen, including Armstead and Jackson, so the team will need help soon if either of them have to miss game action.

The practice squad now includes four offensive linemen — Lamm, along with Kion Smith, Lamont Gaillard and James Empey.

The Dolphins already have elevated Smith from the practice squad three times this season, so the only way he can appear in a regular season game for them would be to sign him to the active roster. Head coach Mike McDaniel mentioned game experience when talking about Lamm on Monday, so the best guess here is the Dolphins would feel more comfortable using Lamm than Smith in a game considering the latter has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game in his career.

Along with Armstead and Jackson, the offensive linemen on the roster are Robert Hunt, Connor Williams, Robert Jones, Brandon Shell, Greg Little and Michael Deiter.

The Dolphins ended the Houston game with Little at left tackle and Shell at right tackle after the Armstead and Jackson injuries.