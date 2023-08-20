DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)

On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: The Dolphins benefit from keeping three, especially when factoring in Tagovailoa’s injury history and the new NFL rules about a third quarterback being eligible to play in games if he's on the 53-man roster. However, Miami needs to investigate what’s on other rosters to find a quarterback for the practice squad just in case one of the three quarterbacks suffers a serious injury.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)

On the 53: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane (R), Salvon Ahmed

Off: Myles Gaskin, Chris Brooks (R)

Analysis: Mostert, Wilson, Achane and Ahmed, who has a phenomenal performance in Miami's 28-3 preseason win over the Texans, are keepers because they collectively diversify this backfield with the skill set to do everything. But this decision between Gaskin and Ahmed easily could go the other way. However, a shoulder injury to Achane could make Ahmed's presence on the roster more important. Don't be surprised if whoever doesn't make the 53-man roster gets signed to the practice squad, and that includes Brooks, who has been impressive in his limited opportunities.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma, Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson Jr.,

Off: River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders, Chris Coleman (R), Daewood Davis (R), Keke Coutee

Analysis: Hill and Waddle are the two players Miami’s offense is built around. Berrios is a blossoming slot receiver and established punt returner, so he’s likely Miami's third or fourth receiver. Chosen and Ezukanma infuse size into the receiving corps, and Chosen's presence and experience are important because he has the talent to keep the big play alive if something happens to Hill and Waddle. The $5 million Wilson is guaranteed in 2023 keeps him on the roster unless the Dolphins find a team willing to trade for him, which is unlikely. Cracraft and Sanders are the practice squad front-runners because they know the offense.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)

On the 53: Fullback Alec Ingold, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Elijah Higgins (R)

Off: Eric Saubert, Julian Hill (R), Tanner Conner (PUP)

Analysis: Ingold and Smythe are the only locks in this group. Everyone else is jockeying for the remaining two spots on the 53-man roster. Kroft and Saubert need to establish themselves as adequate blockers, respectable red zone targets, and special teams contributors. Conner beginning the season on the PUP buys Higgins some time, which he'll likely receive because he's a draftee. Hill's play against the Texans was impressive and might earn him a practice squad spot.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

On the 53: Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn, Kendall Lamm, Dan Feeney, Lester Cotton

Off: Robert Jones, Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes (R), James Tunstall (R), Alama Uluave (R)

Analysis: Considering how ravished this unit was by injuries last season, don’t be surprised when nine or 10 offensive linemen make the Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster. But to keep that many players on the fringe would need to prove they’re a keeper. Lamm and Cotton have done so, so if they're healthy, expect that they make the cut. Wynn's ability to play tackle and guard adds versatility to the unit, and Eichenberg will probably be groomed to play center if he's not the starting left guard, which seems to be the case.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Emmanuel Ogbah, Malik Reed, Andrew Van Ginkel

Off: Cameron Goode, Mitchell Agude (R), Garrett Nelson (R)

Analysis: This unit likely will determine how forceful the Dolphins defense can be in 2023 because even the best secondaries can’t cover all day long. They need the pass rushers to speed up the quarterback’s timing and get him out of a rhythm. Phillips, Chubb and Ogbah each have the potential to deliver double-digit sacks. Van Ginkel and Reed have the versatility to help in other areas, including special teams. Agude, Goode and Nelson are all solid candidates for the practice squad.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4)

On the 53: Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand

Off: Josiah Bronson, Jaylen Twyman, Brandon Pili (R), Randy Charlton (R)

Analysis: This group is relatively thin when it comes to experience, but the Dolphins made it work most of last season with the trio of Wilkins, Davis and Sieler. Miami needs one more player to step up in this unit to fortify depth, and that could be Hand if he plays well against the Jaguars on Saturday. However, that player also could be added via the waiver wire or the signing of a veteran free agent. Pili has done enough to earn a practice squad spot, but needs to be groomed a little more before he's ready for the 53-man roster.

DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)

On the 53: Jerome Baker, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

Off: Aubrey Miller Jr. (R), Mike Rose

Analysis: Baker, Long and Riley make up a solid trio of inside linebackers, but Miami needs to find a fourth to serve as insurance in case someone suffers a season-ending injury early. Tindall needs a better grasp of the scheme and play calls to turn the volume up on his career. At this time, his focus should be on becoming a force on special teams. Miller is worthy of a practice squad spot.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)

On the 53: Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith (R), Noah Igbinoghene, Eli Apple

Off: Nik Needham (PUP), Justin Bethel, Tino Ellis, Bryce Thompson, Ethan Bonner (R), Keion Crossen, Parry Nickerson, Jamal Perry

Analysis: Ramsey has to begin the season on the 53-man roster before he can be placed on injured reserve a day later to allow him to return this season. Miami could take the same approach with Crossen (unknown) and Smith (shoulder) if they wanted to, and it would create two extra roster spots for the first half of the season. Keep in mind, the Dolphins also could get Needham back from the PUP after the first month of the season if his Achilles tendon injury has properly healed. This unit annually has been watered down by injuries for much of this decade, so don't be surprised if the Dolphins get creative, finding ways to keep players like Bethel and Crossen around.

​​DOLPHINS SAFETIES (5)

On the 53: Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott, Trill Williams, Elijah Campbell

Off: Verone McKinley III, Keidron Smith (R), Myles Dorn

Analysis: The Dolphins head into the final week of the exhibition season with the strong safety spot unsettled. Jones suffered an injury setback, so he's not challenging for it at this time. And neither is Williams, who is being brought back from his season-ending knee injury slowly. Campbell has been one of camp's most improved players, which is why he edges out McKinley. Smith has flashed enough talent to deserve a practice squad spot.

​​DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson

Analysis: The Dolphins decided to keep Sanders despite his struggles (made 26 of 32 field goals attempted, and 41 of 44 extra points) last season, mainly because $2.5 million of his 2023 salary is guaranteed. But he’ll be on borrowed time once the regular season begins if he struggles. Miami guaranteed all of Bailey’s $1.1 million contract, which means he's safe unless he suffers an injury, or struggles.