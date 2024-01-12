Hill a Unanimous All-Pro Selection
A day after being named Miami Dolphins team MVP, Tyreek Hill earned a spot on the AP All-Pro team — and in convincing fashion.
The playmaking wide receiver was one of only three players around the league who were unanimous selections in receiving a first-place vote from the 50 voters. The other unanimous selections were San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
It's the second time in his two seasons with the Dolphins and the fifth in his NFL career that Hill has been selected as a first-team All-Pro.
Hill set a franchise record in 2023 with 1,799 receiving yards and tied the team record he set last year with 119 catches while scoring 13 touchdowns.
THE DOLPHINS' ALL-PRO VOTING RESULTS
Hill was the only Dolphins All-Pro on the team, though running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold came close, both finishing third at their position.
With McCaffrey got all the 50 votes, Mostert got 21 of the second-place votes and finish behind the Rams' Kyren Williams and his 26 votes.
Ingold actually got five first-place votes and 16 second-place votes to finish behind the 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and the Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Ricard.
The only other player to receive a first-place vote was Christian Wilkins, who finished seventh among interior defensive linemen. Safety Jevon Holland also finished fifth among safeties.
Other Dolphins who received second-place votes were WR Jaylen Waddle, LT Terron Armstead, CB Jalen Ramsey, and Braxton Berrios as both a kickoff returner and punt returner.
THE 2023 AP ALL-PRO TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
RB Christian McCaffrey
FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
WR Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
TE George Kittle, San Francisco
LT Trent Williams, San Francisco
LG Joe Thuney, Kansas City
C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
RG Zack Martin, Dallas
RT Penei Sewell, Detroit
DEFENSE
EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
IDL Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City
LB Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore
CB DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets
SLOT Trent McDuffie, Kansas City
S Kyle Hamilton, Buffalo; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
P A.J. Cole, Las Vegas
KOR Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
PR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans
ST Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh
LS Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville