    Hill a Unanimous All-Pro Selection

    WR Tyreek Hill and RB Raheem Mostert were among four Miami Dolphins players who were among the leading vote-getters at their position
    A day after being named Miami Dolphins team MVP, Tyreek Hill earned a spot on the AP All-Pro team — and in convincing fashion.

    The playmaking wide receiver was one of only three players around the league who were unanimous selections in receiving a first-place vote from the 50 voters. The other unanimous selections were San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

    It's the second time in his two seasons with the Dolphins and the fifth in his NFL career that Hill has been selected as a first-team All-Pro.

    Hill set a franchise record in 2023 with 1,799 receiving yards and tied the team record he set last year with 119 catches while scoring 13 touchdowns.

    THE DOLPHINS' ALL-PRO VOTING RESULTS

    Hill was the only Dolphins All-Pro on the team, though running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold came close, both finishing third at their position.

    With McCaffrey got all the 50 votes, Mostert got 21 of the second-place votes and finish behind the Rams' Kyren Williams and his 26 votes.

    Ingold actually got five first-place votes and 16 second-place votes to finish behind the 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and the Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Ricard.

    The only other player to receive a first-place vote was Christian Wilkins, who finished seventh among interior defensive linemen. Safety Jevon Holland also finished fifth among safeties.

    Other Dolphins who received second-place votes were WR Jaylen Waddle, LT Terron Armstead, CB Jalen Ramsey, and Braxton Berrios as both a kickoff returner and punt returner.

    THE 2023 AP ALL-PRO TEAM

    OFFENSE

    QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

    RB Christian McCaffrey

    FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

    WR Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

    TE George Kittle, San Francisco

    LT Trent Williams, San Francisco

    LG Joe Thuney, Kansas City

    C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

    RG Zack Martin, Dallas

    RT Penei Sewell, Detroit

    DEFENSE

    EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

    IDL Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City

    LB Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore

    CB DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets

    SLOT Trent McDuffie, Kansas City

    S Kyle Hamilton, Buffalo; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

    P A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

    KOR Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

    PR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans

    ST Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh

    LS Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

