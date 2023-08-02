Rookie free agent Michael Turk faced an uphill battle to win a job with the Miami Dolphins this summer

The Miami Dolphins made some roster moves Wednesday, the most noteworthy of which signified the end of the battle for the punter job.

The Dolphins officially announced they waived punter Michael Turk and waived/injured safety Bennett Williams. The team also came to terms with safety Myles Dorn, according to reports, though that signing wasn't made official Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the Dolphins officially announced the signing of Dorn along with that of linebacker Mike Rose.

Rose played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in the spring after failing to make the Kansas City Chiefs roster as a rookie free agent in 2022. Rose was a first-team All-American selection at Iowa State in 2020.

The moves left the Dolphins roster at 89 players, one short of the league maximum at this time.

JAKE BAILEY IMPRESSIVE IN CAMP NEVER GAVE TURK A CHANCE

Turk, the nephew of former Dolphins punter Matt Turk, faced an uphill battle all along after signing as an undrafted free agent because of the presence on the roster of veteran Jake Bailey.

While Turk put up impressive numbers during his (very long) college career, Bailey has impressed with his hang time and pooch punting in the early part of camp.

Based on this vantage point, it seemed that the punter battle was almost over shortly after it had begun, though maybe the move being made this early could be considered a tad surprising.

THE DOLPHINS MOVES AT SAFETY

Williams also was signed as a rookie free agent in May, in his case after he had played at Oregon, the same program that produced Dolphins safeties Jevon Holland and Verone McKinley III.

Williams missed practice Tuesday, but was spotted on the sideline wearing a long compression sleeve on his left left.

Dorn, the son of former Raiders and Rams DB Torin Dorn, appeared in 14 games with the Minnesota Vikings over the past two seasons.

All of Dorn's 208 snaps in the NFL have come on special teams. He bounced on and off the Vikings practice squad after first signing with them in 2020 and being waived/injured that September.

The Carolina Panthers signed him to a future contract in January but released him in early July.

Dorn had two interceptions in each of his final three seasons at North Carolina.