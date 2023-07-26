Tua Explains Why 'Quarterback' Isn't For Him

The Netflix documentary will have a second season in 2024, but Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will not be among the featured players

Tua Tagovailoa probably would make for a very interesting portion when the Netflix documentary series "Quarterback" returns for a second season in 2024, but it's not a surprise that he's not interested in the project.

Anybody who has followed his career since he joined the Miami Dolphins as the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft would know that Tua isn't necessarily a fan of the spotlight and wouldn't welcome the intrusion of cameras following him around throughout the next season.

Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota were the featured subjects of the first season, which is now available on Netflix, and executive producer Peyton Manning said last week on the Pat McAfee Show that it was greenlit for a second season.

TUA'S PRIVATE SIDE

Tua has kept his private life private as much as an NFL starting quarterback can, and that includes his wedding and marriage and the birth of his child last year.

Tua will discuss his family during media sessions, but that's not the same thing as having cameras around his house.

"I have seen (the show)," Tagovailoa said after practice Wednesday. "There have been talks about going on it. But I feel like right now. it just isn't the right time. I'm a very personal guy, I felt like the series was a lot more personal, it was a lot more about their personal lives than it was more so what they did on the football field.

"And for me, that's not something that I I like to do, especially to show my kid on national television or people seeing what I do. It would just be too hard to turn off. After a loss of loss as tough as it is, I don't know how that would go trying to talk about a loss in my car."

TUA'S TATTOO

During his post-practice media session Wednesday, Tua did address another non-football topic, the tattoo all along his right arm.

"It's something that falls off a piece that I had earlier this year," Tua said. "It's a piece that represents my first child. There's a lot of things that go on behind it, a lot of cultural significance, a lot of things that has to do with protection, guidance, sort of things like that, that we believe in the Samoan culture."

Tua indicated the tattoo took three sessions — two full days and one half-day — to complete.