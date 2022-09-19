The National Reaction to Tua's Big Day

Tua Tagovailoa had, by all accounts, the best game of his career Sunday. His six touchdowns and 469 passing yards helped lead the Dolphins to a 21-point comeback on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

He also joined Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Bob Griese as the only Dolphins quarterbacks to throw for six touchdowns.

Tagovailoa always has been a controversial figure around NFL Twitter, making this a good time to look at some of the social media reactions to his impressive performance.

Former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst, Brian Baldinger was quite impressed with Tagovailoa’s performance.

The performance migh ha’ve been enough to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s mind about Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

Fox’s Skip Bayless also remarked on how impressive he thought Tagovailoa’s performance in the comeback was.

FOX’s Emmanuel Acho said Tagovailoa outplayed Lamar Jackson, who played like an MVP.

Jason McCourty, who played with the Dolphins in 2021 gushed about Tagovailoa’s performance on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football."

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who has been a vocal Tagovailoa supporter in the past, took a victory lap on “Get Up” this morning.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes went a different direction, joking about the Tuanon “movement.”

Some media members like FOX’s Colin Cowherd aren’t buying the hype around Tagovailoa.