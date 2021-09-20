September 20, 2021
Report: Tua Injury Not Severe

Miami Dolphins get positive news about their starting quarterback
There apparently is good news for the Miami Dolphins regarding the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Additional tests done Monday morning on his bruised ribs revealed no major issues, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, this after X-rays taken Sunday were negative.

The issue moving forward, as Pelissero points out, becomes what level of pain Tagovailoa can tolerate and how well he can perform, though this latest development suggests that Tua will not be out of action for very long.

It also would not be inconceivable, based on that report, that Tagovailoa could take his place in the starting lineup when the Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium next Sunday, though it's also fair to suggest the Dolphins will want to proceed with caution.

Tagovailoa was injured on the Dolphins' second drive of the game Sunday when Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa planted him into the ground as Tagovailoa was throwing a pass on fourth-and-2.

After the pass fell incomplete, Tagovailoa struggled to walk back to the sideline and eventually was carted inside Hard Rock Stadium.

He was 1-for-4 for 13 yards and was sacked twice during his nine snaps.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett took over for Tagovailoa and went 24-for-40 for 169 yards with one interception in the 35-0 loss. Brissett was sacked four times.

