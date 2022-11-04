Tua in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The jersey he wore when he threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the fourth quarter in Miami’s 21-point comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept.18, is now being displayed in Canton, Ohio.

“I think it was a moment he’ll never forget and can use it moving forward,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game. “I couldn’t be happier for him. His teammates learned a lot about him, and I think he learned something about himself.”

Now, that moment has a spot in the Hall of Fame.

TUA HAD RECORD-MATCHING PERFORMANCE AGAINST BALTIMORE

Tagovailoa finished the game by completing 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His six touchdowns tied the franchise record first set by Hall of Famer Bob Griese in 1977 and tied for fellow Hall of Famer Dan Marino in 1986.

Miami trailed the Ravens 35-14 entering the fourth quarter before Tagovailoa, helped by the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, quickly erased the deficit with four straight touchdown drives.

The final of Tagovailoa’s fourth-quarter touchdown passes came with 14 seconds remaining as Tagovailoa found Waddle in the end zone, putting the Dolphins ahead 42-38. The Dolphins put up an impressive 233 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

Tagovailoa's other touchdown passes in the fourth quarter that day went for 2 yards to River Cracraft and for 48 and 60 yards to Hill.

Funny enough, Tagovailoa’s jersey is displayed in the same case as the jersey Waddle wore when he broke the rookie reception record last season. Waddle caught 104 passes last season, allowing him to pass former Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who held the record since 2003.