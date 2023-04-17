Wide receiver Chosen Anderson had a great way of indicating he was signing with the Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa was all over social media this past weekend ... well, his jersey was.

When veteran wide receiver Chosen Anderson revealed he was signing with the Miami Dolphins, he did so by holding up a Tua jersey.

As indicated in Anderson's Instagram story, he's going to be playing for the home team after growing up in South Florida.

But what the story doesn't tell is that he's been a fan of Tua's game since before the Dolphins quarterback enjoyed a successful 2022 season that saw him lead the NFL in passer rating.

And that's proven by the fact he could have chosen any number of Dolphins jerseys to reveal he was joining the team but decided to go with Tagovailoa's jersey.

In the other Tua jersey story, it was Tua who initially was the fan.

And it involved Shania Twain and it the culmination of an answer Tua gave shortly after the Dolphins drafted him when he was asked for his guilty pleasure in terms of a singer.

The quarterback gave Twain a jersey with the number 1 on it ... but with a great twist.

Instead of Tagovailoa's name of the back of the jersey, this one had STILL THE, a reference to arguably the biggest hit of Twain's career, "You're Still The One."