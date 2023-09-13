Tua Earns AFC Honor

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa passed for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-34 victory against the L.A. Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa's performance in the Miami Dolphins' season opener Sunday was reminiscent of what he did in Week 2 of last season, and they both produced the same results — a thrilling victory for Miami and a league award for Tua.

For the second time in his career, Tagovailoa has been selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

TUA'S BIG DAY

Tagovailoa passed for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-34 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, capping his big day with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill shortly after the two-minute warning.

Tagovailoa also was honored after Week 2 last season when he tied the Dolphins record with six touchdown passes while bring the team back from a 35-14 deficit for a stunning 42-38 victory.

While the NFL no longer announced other players in consideration for the runner-up, we'd have to think that list would have included Hill, who finished with 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores, and he probably would have won the award if not for Tua.

Tagovailoa's passing total was the fourth-highest on opening day in NFL annals, with the Dolphins involved in two of the top three.

Dan Marino passed for 473 yards in 1994 in his comeback game against the New England Patriots, while it was Tom Brady returning the favor when he passed for 5111 yards in a Monday night game in 2011.

