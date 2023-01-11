Tua Ruled Out for Buffalo Game

It's not yet Tua time for the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to practice for the first time since he entered concussion protocol the day after Christmas, and has been ruled out of the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Mike McDaniel made the announcement at the top of his weekly Wednesday media session, providing an answer to the biggest question heading into the playoff game at Buffalo.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUA'S STRONG WORK AGAINST BUFFALO IN 2022

Tua hasn't played since the Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers when he threw three fourth-quarter interceptions in a 26-20 loss. Those came after the play most suspected of causing the concussion when Tua was tackled to the ground and his head made contact with the surface at Hard Rock Stadium after a short completion to tight end Durham Smythe.

Tagovailoa ended the 2022 season leading the NFL in passer rating at 105.5 despite struggling down the stretch.

After reaching triple digits six times in his first eight starts of 2022, Tagovailoa did it only once in his final four starts.

But that one time came in the Saturday night game at Buffalo, which is why Tua's return has been viewed by many analysts as perhaps the Dolphins' only chance of pulling off an upset against the heavily favored Bills. On that night, Tua was 17-for-30 for 234 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 104.0 passer rating. The two touchdowns went for 67 yards to Jaylen Waddle and 20 yards to Tyreek Hill.

In the Week 3 Dolphins-Bills game at Hard Rock Stadium, Tagovailoa attempted only 18 passes as Buffalo controlled the ball most of the game, but he completed 13 for 186 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 123.8.

THE BIG DOLPHINS QB QUESTION

McDaniel was non-committal about the Dolphins quarterback situation Monday, though he did suggest that veteran Teddy Bridgewater likely would be ready to go after sitting out the season finale against the New York Jets because of a finger injury.

Rookie Skylar Thompson started against the Jets, but left the game dealing with some minor injury issues.

McDaniel said that as of Wednesday he was preparing as though Thompson will be the starting quarterback for the Buffalo game.

The last time the Dolphins were in the playoffs, they had to go with their backup quarterback because starter Ryan Tannehill was sidelined with a knee injury.

Matt Moore started the wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and put up solid passing numbers, completing 29 of 36 passes for 289 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 97.8 passer rating. But Moore also lost two fumbles while being sacked and the overmatched Dolphins left then-Heinz Field after a 30-12 loss.

The only other time the Dolphins started a backup quarterback in a playoff game was in 1972 when veteran Earl Morrall, who had come in for an injured Bob Griese in Week 5, started against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round and against Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game before Griese came off the bench to replace him.

That 1972 Dolphins team obviously was unique. The current Dolphins obviously didn't want to have to use a backup quarterback, but Tagovailoa's well-being obviously is what's most important here.