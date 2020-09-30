SI.com
AllDolphins
Oddsmakers With Little Faith in Fitz

Alain Poupart

There are various prop bets around NFL games each week, and one that jumped out when it comes to the Miami Dophins heading into Week 4 had to deal with quarterbacks.

Specifically, it involved the question of who is the next quarterback to be benched after Chicago replaced starter Mitch Trubisky with Nick Foles this week.

According to odds from SportsBetting.ag, Sam Darnold of the New York Jets is the favorite for that particular distinction at +325 ($100 wager to win $325).

But it might — actually should — come as a surprise that the second favorite next quarterback to be benched is none other than Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The same Ryan Fitzpatrick who has put together back-to-back games with a passer rating of more than 100. The same Ryan Fitzpatrick who has four touchdown passes and no interceptions in those two games against Buffalo and Jacksonville, The same Ryan Fitzpatrick who set a Dolphins single-game record by completing 90 percent of his passes in that 18-point win at Jacksonville.

Of course, the reason Fitzpatrick is even among the 12 quarterbacks given odds to be benched is because of the presence of rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

As we've said and written time and time again, though, the Dolphins have no reason to rush Tagovailoa into the lineup while Fitzpatrick is playing good football and while making a push for the playoffs remains a possibility.

Still, given the fascination with Tua and his draft status, it's easy to see why the perception remains that he'll be in the lineup sooner rather than later.

For the record, here's the complete list of SportsBetting.ag odds for the next starting quarterback to be benched (as of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday):

Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets (+325)

Ryan Fizpatrick, Miami (+400)

Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers (+500)

Dwayne Haskins, Washington (+600)

Daniel Jones, N.Y. Giants (+600)

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville (+800)

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota (+1000)

Nick Foles, Chicago (+1200)

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina (+1400)

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland (+1400)

Philip Rivers, Indianapolis (+1600)

Cam Newton, New England (+3300)

